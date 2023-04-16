IIT Roorkee is improving earthquake warning time to 40 seconds or longer





New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Rourkee, are working to improve the warning time to the public in the event of an earthquake to 40 seconds or longer.

Currently, the institute’s earthquake engineering department sends out a warning a few seconds before an earthquake occurs.

Professor ML Sharma, Head of Earthquake Early Detection System at the Institute, has incubated a start-up – Seismic Hazards & Hazard Investigations – which is developing the warning system.

Explaining how the system works, he said, “We have installed a sensor in a highly seismic area, between Uttarkashi and Darchula (in Uttarakhand). When it picks up a seismic wave, the signals are sent to the monitoring system installed in our seismic laboratory.”

Sharma added, “Once it picks up the signal and determines the magnitude of the earthquake, it sends a warning. If the earthquake is severe, the warning goes off to the public, otherwise it goes to the researchers internally for monitoring purposes.”

A warning is sent to the public through the free app – Earthquake Early Warning – only if the earthquake is stronger than five magnitudes.

But Sharma stressed that “it was not enough to send a warning to people before an earthquake hits. We need to make sure that more and more buildings are made up of earthquake-resistant materials.”

The Department of Earthquake Engineering at IIT Roorkee is the only educational institution of its kind that conducts research on early detection of earthquakes and earthquake-resistant building materials.

12 warnings in two years

According to Sharma, over the past two years their system has sent out 12 warnings, most of them internal, and the last one to the public at the time of the Nepal earthquake in January this year.

“During the recent earthquake in Nepal, we sent a warning to the public through our app and we were able to alert people about 40 seconds in advance,” he said, adding that at the time of an earthquake, early warning can help people a great deal.

“We are now trying to improve the alarm system through our startup,” he said.

Sharma explained how the warning mechanism works, when an earthquake occurs, two types of waves are emitted from the ground – one that travels at a faster speed and one that travels at a slightly slower speed.

“The faster wave hits our sensor located in Uttarkashi and we get a signal, so we’ll be ready before the slightly slower wave hits, actually causing destruction to the Earth,” he explained.

Currently, the main part of the monitoring system is being installed in Uttarkashi, but in the future the team plans to install several sensors in other areas, all connected to the main monitoring system at IIT Roorkee Laboratory.

“This will enable better detection of earthquakes and allow better response time for researchers to send out the warning,” Sharma said.

(Editing by Nada Fatima Siddiqui)

