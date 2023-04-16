Minister Schallenberg discussed earthquake aid and Russian aggression with the Turkish Foreign Minister – Vindobona.org





Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Vienna. Together they discussed – among other topics – Russian aggression against Ukraine, and assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusolgu met in Vienna, / Photo: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

On April 14, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Vienna. The substantive focus of the working meeting was on the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, recognition of Turkey’s mediating role between Ukraine and Russia within the framework of the grain agreement, and Austrian assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster in February 2023. On the course of his visit to Vienna, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Helga Schmid, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In talks with the Turkish foreign minister, Foreign Minister Schallenberg began by expressing appreciation for Turkey’s role in brokering the grain deal between Kiev and Moscow. However, given the current situation, the grain agreement expires in May 2023. Therefore, Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed concern that more severe shortages in global food supplies are imminent in the event of the failure of the renewed extension of the agreement.

In addition, Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed Austria’s deep sympathy and solidarity with Turkey in the face of the earthquake disaster that claimed more than 50,000 lives. In this context, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Foreign Minister Schallenberg for Austria’s assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey. An Austrian rescue team helped search for victims in the rubble, and the Austrian government provided €3 million from the Foreign Ministry’s Disaster Fund. Of this amount, €2 million went to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and €1 million to the OCHA Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund. In addition, Minister of Agriculture Tuchnig recently announced during his visit to Turkey that he will support the United Nations World Food Program with an additional €6 million.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg also raised the issue of the upcoming presidential elections in Turkey in May 2023 with his Turkish counterpart. Foreign Minister Schallenberg made it clear unequivocally that Austria does not accept any import of internal Turkish disputes and conflicts into Austria and resolutely opposes all attempts to exploit the Turkish community in this country.

BMEIA

