Ayman Mohieldin knocks down the arguments of the Republican Party with the title “For Children”

Ayman Mohieldin knocks down GOP arguments for “children” 04:47

Congresswoman Lee Calls Abortion Pill Decision “Most Dangerous Decision Since Roe” 7:05

Michael Cohen’s attorney calls behavior of the Southern District of New York “abusive” 10:26

Michael Cohen’s attorney calls behavior of the Southern District of New York “abusive” 10:26

Rep. Ted Liu on Trump’s indictment: “It’s a solemn moment for America” ​​05:38

Congressman Swalwell: “Our criminal justice system will survive this test” 08:47

How Wyoming’s governor is testing legislative tracks to ban the abortion pill 02:25

The Ultimate Guide to the Trump-Daniels Saga 04:46

Rep. Judy Chu on being a target of the New Right’s McCarthyism 08:18

Biden’s budget proposal sweeps House Republicans flat-footed 08:15

“Drag Race” star Yurika O’Hara at the Tennessee drag show Pan 07:39

State Attorneys General for Reproductive Rights 12:05

Representative Barbara Lee on her 2024 Senate presentation 11:39

Safety concerns were raised about Kevin McCarthy who exclusively introduced Tucker Carlson on 6 January. Screenshots 10:19

The EU ambassador to the United States talks about the year-long Russian war in Ukraine 09:58

The fight for democracy in Wisconsin as a seat on the state Supreme Court begins at 8:00 am

Representative Melanie Stansbury: “The Republican Party is a complete mess.” 08:51

Relief efforts continue in Syria as death toll rises 05:50

Syrians seek help after earthquakes caused widespread destruction 07:48

Chef Jose Andrés cooks meals in turkey for earthquake survivors 06:35

There is a long history of adults using children as pawns to further their political agenda – no matter what harm that may cause. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohieldin reveals how the contemporary Republican Party borrows from the past and exploits children to protect its political interests.

