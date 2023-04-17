April is California Earthquake Preparedness Month





April marks California Earthquake Preparedness Month, and with the state continuing to lead the country in emergency management and disaster preparedness, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services wants residents to be prepared.

California is known for its frequent seismic activity. In just the past few weeks, Californians have experienced a handful of earthquakes in Salinas, Morgan Hill, Ferndale, and San Diego.

California’s governor, OES, is urging residents to know what to do if an earthquake hits their community this month.

Earthquake preparation tips

Learn how to protect yourself during an earthquake. Get down on the ground, cover your head with your arms, and hold on to your neck until the shaking stops. Develop an emergency preparedness plan Create an emergency plan tailored to your specific needs Pack your emergency kit Must meet all everyday needs Understand and mitigate risks Visit myhazards.caloes.ca.gov to learn about local hazards and how to prepare your home (including insurance furniture, appliances, home fuel systems, and more)

How to receive alerts

To receive earthquake warnings, there are three ways for individuals and families to receive alerts through the California Earthquake Early Warning System.

MyShake: A free smartphone app that provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings, and is available in English and Spanish. Android Earthquake Alerts: Android phones with updated operating systems are automatically signed up for Android Earthquake Alerts, which uses the same technology as the MyShake app; And

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs): Free emergency text messages sent through the nationwide system to provide lifesaving information to the State of California

