Neuquen gubernatorial election 2023

Written by Mark B

On April 16, Rodolfo “Rollo Figueroa” did what no gubernatorial candidate had done in Neuquen for the past 60 years: defeat the long-running Neuquen gubernatorial candidate (MPN). Figueroa, a defector from the MPN backed by a diverse coalition of parties and groups, narrowly defeated (35.6% to 33.1%) Neuquén Governor Lieutenant Marcus Koopman of the MPN. Copeman was the hand-picked candidate from the two MPN leaders who have ruled Neuquen for the past 16 years (Jorge Sabagh and Omar Gutierrez) and oversaw the province’s transformation into Argentina’s undisputed oil and power of nature.

Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale plant contains the second largest shale gas and fourth largest shale oil reserves in the world. Vaca Muerta is located in the province of Neuquén, which has allowed the province to become an unparalleled producer in Argentina of natural gas (63% of Argentina’s production) and oil (50% of Argentina’s production).

Figueroa’s victory in the short term will change the status quo that companies with investments and operations in Vaca Muerta have become accustomed to for the past 16 years. When he takes office in December, Figueroa is expected to make relatively wide-ranging changes across provincial government ministries, semi-autonomous organizations and other institutions as he replaces a large percentage of current officials loyal to his people. These adjustments to the regional organizational structure will remove a significant number of the specific regional officials with whom oil and gas companies have been interacting in recent years.

However, it is important to remember that while the MPN officially lost the gubernatorial election, Figueroa was until last year a member of the MPN, and the MPN and its approach to politics and politics are imprinted in Figueroa’s DNA. As a result, the pro-growth and development policies along with the productive working relationship with the oil and natural gas industry that characterized the Neuquén Provincial Government’s approach to managing and regulating Vaca Muerta under Figueroa are not expected to change. Leadership.

Figueroa served as current MPN Deputy Governor Omar Gutierrez during his first term (2015-19) and has been a National MP since 2021 after defeating Gutierrez and Sabagh’s chosen candidate in the 2021 CPN National Vice Presidential primary. Figueroa chose not to contest against Koopman in the primary For governor of MPN this is due in large part to Koopman’s support by Gutierrez and Sabagh, as well as by oil and gas workers union leaders Marcelo Rocchi (the current leader) and Guillermo Pereira (who led the union for more than 30 years until he stepped down in 2021).

In the April 16 gubernatorial election, Figueroa received 35.6% of the vote compared to Koopman’s 33.1% (with 99.3% of the constituencies). The Peronist Ramon Rioseco of All Front Neuquino won 12.7%, Carlos Iguya (supported by liberal presidential candidate Javier Milli) won 8.0%, Pablo Cervi of the Rump Alliance Together for Change (JxC) won 3.8%, and left-wing candidate Patricia won . 3.8% Gorey won 3.3%, and 3.5% of voters cast white ballots.

Neuquén allows for fusion nominations in which more than one party or coalition can nominate the same gubernatorial candidate, with all votes for that candidate from multiple nominations added together for the purpose of determining a winner. On Sunday, 26 legislative lists were backing the six gubernatorial candidates, with those legislative lists vying for 35 seats in the unicameral provincial legislature.

Figueroa appeared as a candidate on 9 regional legislative lists, including his party’s (Comunidad) list along with the Joint List of two parties belonging nationally to the JxC opposition coalition, Propuesta Federal (PRO) and Nuevo Compromiso Neuquino (NCN). Former President Mauricio Macri (2015-19) played a pivotal role in PRO’s decision to support Figueroa instead of Cervi (a member of PRO’s main partner in JxC at national level, Unión Cívica Radical), a decision that was quite possibly the difference-maker in the outcome of the gubernatorial contest . PRO List provided Figueroa 4.2% of the 35.6% he earned, and NCN List provided an additional 3.5%, with both percentages greater than Figueroa’s margin of victory over Koopmann (2.5%).

The Comunidads of Figueroa won seven of the 35 provincial legislative seats, while the PRO-NCN Joint List won four. Two other lists that had Figueroa as their ruling candidate won legislative seats, Arriba Neuquén (two seats) and Avanzar Neuquén (one seat). In all, lists that supported Figueroa won 14 of the 35 seats in the provincial legislature. That’s 4 seats short of an absolute majority (18 seats), but Figueroa won’t have much difficulty reaching an absolute majority when needed because of his future control of the Neuquén County executive branch and the flexibility and malleability of some of the other 21 deputies-elect.

Of the ten legislative slates supporting Copeman, only two won legislative seats. The MPN list won 9 seats while Juntos (not associated with JxC) won 1 seat with a total of 10. The Energía Ciudadana Legislative List headed by Martín Pererya (son of Guillermo Pereyra) won only 1.4% of the vote and did so. Not even close to winning one seat.

To comply, the Eguía External Libertarian Party won 4 seats, the Peronist All-Neuquino Front won 3 seats, the Far Left and the Workers’ Front won 2 seats, and the official JxC list supporting Cervi won 1 seat.

On April 16 in the neighboring province of Vaca Muerta in Río Negro, as expected, Alberto Weritelnik (candidate of the provincial party Juntos Somos Río Negro) won the gubernatorial election with 42.0% of the vote, 18.1% ahead of his closest rival, Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) Aníbal Tortoriello (23.9%), with only one of the seven other gubernatorial candidates finishing in the double digits (Silvia Horn of the Peronist alliance Vamos con Todos with 10.6%).

Weretilneck served as Governor of Rio Negro between 2012 and 2019, and after being barred from running for re-election by a constitutional term limit to no more than one consecutive re-election, he continued to hold power in the province during the governorship of his handpicked successor, Arabella Carreras (2019). -2023). Legislative slates supporting Weretilneck (with 95.3% of the constituencies) won 24 of the 46 seats in the unicameral territorial legislature, providing the governor-elect with enough legislative support so that he could enact his legislative agenda with relative ease upon taking office. December.

This is the fourth entry in a series of 2023 gubernatorial elections in Argentina’s leading oil provinces (Chubut, Mendoza, Neuquen, Rio Negro, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego) and mining provinces (Catamarca, Jujuy, Salta, San Juan, Santa Cruz). The three previous entries are below.

February 20, 2023.

The battle for control of Vaca Muerta is officially underway: Neuquén 2023

February 24, 2023.

Alberto Weretilneck is set to return as Dead Cow District Governor

March 28, 2023.

Current governors on track to victory in Argentina’s lithium and copper provinces: Jujuy, Salta, and San Juan

Mark B. Jones is the chair of Joseph D. Jamil School of Latin American Studies and Director of the Argentina Program for the Center for Energy Studies at the James A. Baker III School of Public Policy, Rice University.

