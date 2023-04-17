UNICEF Report on the Humanitarian Situation in Turkey No. 8 (Earthquake) for April 11, 2023 – Turkey





Highlights:

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes of 6 February is 50,339 people, with about 2.7 million people remaining internally displaced. An estimated 2.6 million people live in tents in formal settlements across the earthquake-affected areas, while nearly 79,000 people live in container cities. Also, approximately 1.96 million people are still living in informal sites or next to their damaged homes, in tents or temporary shelters.

To date, 1,915 unaccompanied children have been identified, of whom 1,867 have been reunited with their families or are in long-term foster care. The search continues for the families of 48 children to be reunited with their families.

Nearly 1.5 million students have resumed their education in the quake-affected provinces. Also, about 254,000 students have moved with their families to unaffected provinces and are enrolled in Turkish public schools in Ankara, Antalya, Mersin and Istanbul; 27,462 students, who were previously transferred, have returned to their home areas in the quake-affected provinces while returning with their families.

UNICEF managed to reach 293,000 people with access to water in Gaziantep (Nordağı and Islahiye districts) and Hatay.

Through UNICEF’s support to the Ministry of Health in procuring the vaccine, 360,000 children will be able to receive polio immunization and more than 283,000 children will be vaccinated against tetanus and diphtheria.

178,240 children and carers received mental health and psychosocial support, and 34,327 people gained access to safe spaces for multisectoral support.

UNICEF has a funding gap of over US$116 million (60%) against a funding requirement of US$196 million to reach 3 million people, including 1.5 million children. While there are needs across all sectors, the humanitarian cash transfer intervention is the most underfunded.

Status in numbers *

9.1 million people in need

2.5 million children in need

3 million people targeted by UNICEF

1.5 Million Children Targeted by UNICEF* IA Urgent Appeal, UNICEF Türkiye HAC

UNICEF Appeal 2023 (February-April) US$196 million

Overview of funding and partnerships under UNICEF Turkey’s Humanitarian Action for the 2023 Earthquake Response (HAC) UNICEF urgently requires US$196 million to reach 3 million people, including 1.5 million children, who were affected by the 6 February earthquake. As of April 11, there is still a huge funding gap of 60 percent. UNICEF is grateful for the speedy reprogramming and the generous new contributions from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM), the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and the European Union, including European Civil Protection and Humanitarian. Aid Operations (ECHO), Government of Japan, Government of Sweden (SIDA), Government of the United Kingdom, Government of Canada, Government of Kuwait (UPCOMING) 1 and UNICEF National Committees of Australia, Ireland, Denmark, France, Germany, Korea, Norway, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden , USA, UK, Qatar, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Bulgaria, Belarus, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Malaysia, Mexico, Romania, UAE, Egypt, Uruguay, Serbia, and Switzerland; All of this made it possible to immediately provide vital supplies and services to earthquake-affected children and families. Given the urgency of the response, UNICEF has also made use of the Emergency Program Fund (EPF) 3 and Global Humanitarian Thematic Funds, to accelerate the delivery of vital services and supplies to people in need.

And in due course, flexible contributions remain urgently required to enable UNICEF to complement the government-led response and immediate response to current and growing humanitarian needs.

Under the leadership of the Government of Turkey and within the Inter-Agency Framework for the Earthquake Response, UNICEF is working with key humanitarian partners – the Government and NGOs, through existing inter-agency mechanisms. Collaboration is ongoing with the Home Office Presidency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) and key ministries including the Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and Ministry of National Education. MoNE), the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/unicef-turkiye-humanitarian-situation-report-no-8-earthquake-11-april-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

