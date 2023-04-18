Inside the world of private arms dealers in Ukraine





Military vehicles for Ukraine's war effort, sold by private arms dealers based in the UK, have soared since Vladimir Putin's Russia launched a full-scale invasion last year.

As Ukrainian forces scramble to arm themselves in the face of Russian aggression, with towns like Bakhmut and Avdiivka being attacked daily in the war, the demand for weapons has never been higher. British businessman Nick Mead spent decades buying military vehicles from the UK Ministry of Defense for his entertainment company Tanks A Lot, but as of February 2022, Ukrainians desperate for armor are buying from him. We followed 25 armored personnel carriers (APCs) from Nick’s farm in Northamptonshire to the front lines in Ukraine. But Nick’s vehicles aren’t the only ones on the road. More than £30 million worth of military vehicles were sent to Ukraine between April and September 2022 alone, according to government figures, while only £37,000 worth of vehicles were sold in the whole of 2021, £550,000 in 2020 and none in 2019. But demand for British armored vehicles has driven up prices, with some accusing dealers of profiteering. ——- Check out more from our What in the World series here – https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6XVLmZxf7s7x_qwDhi8n0u

