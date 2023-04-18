Today in History: April 18th, Great San Francisco Earthquake





In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous journey from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists of approaching regular British forces.

In 1865, Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Major General William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.

In 1906, a devastating earthquake hits San Francisco, followed by raging fires. Estimates of the final death toll range from 3,000 to 6,000.

In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

In 1954, Gamal Abdel Nasser seized power when he became Prime Minister of Egypt.

In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at the age of 76.

In 1966, Bill Russell was hired as the player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the first black coach in the NBA.

In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, which provided for complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.

In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.

In 2002, police arrested actor Robert Blake in the shooting death of his wife, Bonnie Lee Buckley, nearly a year earlier (Blake was acquitted in his criminal trial but found guilty in a civil trial).

In 2013, the FBI released security camera images of two Boston Marathon bombing suspects and sought the public’s help in identifying them, hours after President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attended an interfaith service at a Roman Catholic cathedral. Randy Newman, Heart, Rush, Public Anime, Donna Summer, Albert King, and producers Quincy Jones and Lou Adler have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

In 2015, a ship believed to be carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. Only about 30 people were rescued.

In 2016, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop biopic of the first US Treasury Secretary, “Hamilton,” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In 2018, the Cuban government named 57-year-old First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez as the sole candidate to succeed President Raul Castro, a move that would install someone outside the Castro family in the country’s highest office for the first time. In nearly six decades; The 86-year-old Castro will remain at the helm of the Communist Party. Amid a power outage affecting much of the rest of Puerto Rico, generators helped keep the lights on at San Juan Stadium for the second of two games between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins. Bruno Sammartino, once a professional wrestling champion, has died at the age of 82.

In 2019, the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia was published; It outlined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.

Last year, Russia launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of eastern Ukraine, the country’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years. A federal judge in Florida has struck down a national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as it exceeds the authority of US health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Alex Jones’ Infowars filed for bankruptcy after the conspiracy theorist lost defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

