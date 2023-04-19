Syrian Arab Republic: Earthquake Response Control Panel (HCT Coordinated Response Areas), 6 February – 13 April 2023 – Syrian Arab Republic





In Aleppo, Latakia and Hama, temporary collective shelters continue to host more than 44,200 people. In addition, the movement of displaced people to medium-term shelters is underway. No specific timetables have been set for the completion of this step.

In Aleppo, the number of collective shelters decreased as the operating room closed the majority of shelters between 10 and 20 April. Two medium-term shelters have opened and are hosting around 100 families so far.

The MPCA program is entering the implementation phase by conducting assessments in Aleppo governorate.

A total of 1,019 statistics researchers received training on the Syrian Needs Assessment Tool (SYNAT). They assessed the humanitarian situation in 821 communities and neighborhoods in the governorates of Aleppo, Lattakia, Tartous, Hama, Homs and Idlib, and covered those affected by the earthquake who were living outside the collective shelters.

Status overview

In Aleppo, seven medium-term shelters were rehabilitated by shelter sector partners, two of which received families, hosting around 100 families. Other families are finalizing structural assessment documents for their entry into these shelters. Existing collective shelters in Aleppo city are in the process of being fully evacuated between 10-20 April. Eviction of persons unable to provide structural damage assessment documents has been reported and is a concern, particularly given the obstacles to timely access to relevant documentation. International humanitarian actors have been advised to halt any assistance activities in these shelters to ensure a coherent response and support the evacuation process. Families with homes rated safe but requiring some rehabilitation can either return or relocate temporarily to medium-term shelters in the Hanano district. These families will be allowed to stay in two rehabilitated homes in Hanano for a short period until they finish maintaining their homes and/or obtain the required documents. Humanitarian actors are requested to prioritize response to affected people in host communities and returnees. The operating room raised concerns about the uncoordinated distribution of cash to affected families inside and outside collective shelters. Members of the Critical Action Group in Aleppo started the process of registering and evaluating those affected by the earthquake to help the MPCA according to the agreed geographical distribution, starting with 970 families in collapsed/demolished buildings, and in Lattakia governorate, there are 15 shelters hosting 813 families or 3,331 people. For 17 shelters through March 30th. More schools turned into shelters are closed to resume education. The displaced are being moved to medium-term shelters. The government has confirmed that it will start building prefabricated apartments as part of long-term planning. The first batch is expected to consist of around 1,000 units across the governorate. In addition, China has delivered 228 ready-to-install buildings in affected areas across the country.

