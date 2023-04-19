A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of North Carolina





OUTER BANKS, NC (MUJI) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was reported more than 350 miles off the coast of North Carolina on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred just after noon, had a depth of about 6.3 miles and was equidistant from the east coast of the United States and Bermuda.

The star on the map indicates where Tuesday’s 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred more than 350 miles off the coast of the Outer Banks, roughly equidistant between there and Bermuda. (photo – US Geological Survey map)

To date, the USGS has measured 36 earthquakes, including four with a magnitude of 2.6 or less near Puerto Rico.

Historically, the waters of the East Coast, coastal Virginia, and North Carolina have experienced few earthquakes, according to historical data from the US Geological Survey dating back to 1900.

This USGS map indicates locations where earthquakes have been recorded since 1900. Only one has been recorded, near Williamsburg, on Peninsula or Hampton Roads in coastal Virginia. (Photo – USGS)

In Virginia, the USGS has recorded only one earthquake in the Hampton Roads area, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake about eight miles north of Williamsburg on August 3, 1995, although there have been many other earthquakes in the central and southwestern parts of the state, with a few in the upper northern regions of the state.

The largest earthquake in state history was a 5.8-magnitude earthquake recorded on August 23, 2011 in Mineral, Virginia, in Louisa County, in the central part of the state. It was the largest earthquake to hit the East Coast since the 5.8-magnitude quake of 1944 near Cornwall and Massena, New York, according to the US Geological Survey.

Before that, the largest earthquake ever recorded in Virginia was the magnitude 5.8 Giles County earthquake of 1897, according to the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory.

Off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina, there was a 2.6-magnitude earthquake recorded on February 9 18 miles off the coast of Greenbackville on Virginia’s east coast. In 2019 there was a magnitude 4.6 earthquake recorded about 137 miles southeast of Ocean City, Maryland, and on May 5, 1990 there was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake recorded 221 miles off the coast of the Outer Banks, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake degree approx. 281 miles off the coast of North Carolina on November 7, 1986.

This USGS map indicates earthquakes in North Carolina, South Carolina, and parts of Georgia since 1900. (Photo – USGS)

In coastal North Carolina, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a sonic boom that recorded about 3.7 miles southeast of Nags Head in 2015, along with a magnitude 2.1 earthquake that recorded eight miles south-southwest of Kinston on June 24, 2013. , a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in August. .6, 1994 about 2.5 miles southwest of Bayborough, not far from New Bern, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded about 4.3 miles northwest of Hopkin on February 11, 2014.

