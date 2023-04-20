Be prepared for local disasters with the SD emergency app equipped with the ShakeAlert | earthquake early warning system News





Did you get an early earthquake warning on your smartphone for an earthquake near Palomar Observatory after 6:16 PM on March 31? The quake shook parts of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. The alert, delivered in both Spanish and English, said, “Earthquake Detected: Drop, Cover, and Wait.”

“We want to remind San Diegans of this safety capability that they can easily activate on their smartphones, if they haven’t done so yet. The free SD Emergency app will alert you and give you a small amount of time to protect yourself and others,” said Geoff Toney, director of the County Office of Emergency Services.

The county’s SD Emergency app, which now has a built-in earthquake early warning capability called ShakeReadySD, delivered nearly 700 alerts to its users on March 31. ShakeReadySD is powered by data from the ShakeAlert® earthquake early warning system operated by the USGS. Alerts have been sent to people who live in communities that will feel the strongest shaking south of Temecula and to some communities north of Escondido and Oceanside.

The Office of Emergency Services launched ShakeReadySD on August 25, 2021 after collaborating with the USGS. The USGS and San Diego County OES are committed to making earthquake early warning available to everyone. USGS is working with OES to improve the app and make it more accessible to multicultural and multilingual communities.

SD Emergency App has more than 36,000 downloads. In the event of a real earthquake and after a ShakeReadySD alert on users’ phones, users will also receive other emergency notifications such as road closures, shelters, or other relevant important information as they are specified.

“SD Emergency is a multi-risk tool that will also send you important information about other emergencies such as wildfires, severe weather, and terrorism affecting your location in the area,” Tony said. “And it helps people prepare by providing advice before, during and after various emergencies in San Diego County.”

For people who downloaded the app before August 2021, the new feature will only work after updating the app and then configuring the settings including choosing English or Spanish and allowing the app to always track the location of the phone so it can accurately alert the user if a medium to strong earthquake is expected. strong in the region. This free app is available for iOS and Android phones.

Visit ReadySanDiego to learn more. To learn more about ShakeAlert EEW, visit ShakeAlert.org and follow @USGS_ShakeAlert on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.countynewscenter.com/be-ready-for-local-disasters-with-sd-emergency-app-equipped-with-shakealert-earthquake-early-warning-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos