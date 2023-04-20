Texas Baptist men build new homes for Türkiye earthquake victims





Volunteers with Texas Baptist Men build a home for earthquake victims in Antakya, Türkiye. | Texas Baptist Men

The heart naturally breaks as it loves. and across Antakya, Türkiye, crumbling like buildings along the way.

This once bustling city of 400,000 is now a post-apocalyptic metropolis. Unless it has been reduced to rubble by the February earthquake it is tilted or cracked or both. More than 300,000 people were left homeless in less than two minutes, and many of them left the city.

Six volunteers from Dallas-based Texas Baptist Men came to this devastated landscape to build simple homes for families who lost their homes in the earthquake. Metal structures gave the Turks safe places to live for the next several years, enabling them to emerge from cracking structures or flimsy tents.

These semi-cylindrical shelters are being built in a setting that looks like a scene out of a movie. Electricity is hard to come by. Water is harder. Don’t even ask about sanitation.

People – often children – search through the rubble for scrap metal that they can sell or reuse. Small emergency tents dot the city, providing families with a small source of protection. Long lines of people form daily for food and water distributions, as well as government subsidy checks.

Where do you begin with relief efforts in a situation like this? The TBM team started with the basics.

“Historically, Christians were first called Christians here in Antioch,” said team leader Robert Watson. “They were called that because they were ‘Christ babies’. They were living by the teachings of Jesus. That’s what we want to do here.”

Working alongside an in-country partner, TBM volunteers battled supply chain issues and used trial and error to devise a bespoke model for housing in this state. The team has identified a system whereby the semi-cylindrical homes, which measure 3m by 9m, could be built and installed faster by volunteers in the future.

TBM provided the money for 20 homes in the city after sending 10,000 blankets to the area and installing 10 community water systems immediately after the earthquake. This can’t meet everyone’s need here. No one team or one organization can. But the TBM team strived to do what it could.

A man hauls debris amid debris caused by the earthquake that struck Antakya, Turkey, in February 2023. | Texas Baptist Men

“We’re trying to make an impact in individual homes and families,” said team member Mike Gellert. “I hope this makes a difference to families, and they will know that God loves them.”

The Turks certainly appreciated the team’s work. They have come down to help where they can. They cleared home lots and worked alongside the Texans wherever possible. Even children enthusiastically stepped in to carry the tools and drive in stakes.

With hand gestures and Google Translate, team members can communicate and communicate with those they serve. In many cases, the Turks wanted to know all they could about the people they had traveled around the world to help.

After building the homes, the teams gave some families water filters and food boxes. The conversations led to opportunities to encourage and pray with the people.

“They are just as interested in us as we are in them,” said team member Chris Roberts. “They want to know where we come from, and why we do it.”

The team was particularly impressed by the service of a woman in a wheelchair. After the earthquake, she could not go back to her apartment upstairs and lived in a makeshift area in a cracked living room. Once the team arrived, she took off to greet those who were helping her. She visited most of the team members and appreciated them. She even wanted a picture with the team to remember them.

In another house, 8-year-old Amin joined the crew to build his house in the rain. Seeing his enthusiasm and energy motivate them all along.

“This is our job,” said team member Joe Fuller. “Jesus told us what to do for him the least we do for him. As far as I’m concerned, we’re building these homes for Jesus and his children.”

Hugs and tears flowed upon the completion of each house. Families were often offered coffee, tea, and even small sweets from their small supplies.

“They’re thrilled,” said Roberts. “I overwhelmed them. I am honored to be able to help give them a place to rest their heads where they can get out of the weather.”

The experience changed the team and so did the Turks. Rather than simply seeing Turkey in terms of political and religious positions, they met the Turks themselves and found it easy to identify things in common. Children want to play. Parents want to provide for her. They want the best for their families and their community.

“These are people just like you and me who need help,” said Roberts. “I’m glad to see the human side of it. They’re just people like us. We can help them.”

Lifting an amen onto his shoulders, team member RL Barnard couldn’t help but smile as the kid waved the Turkish flag. The road to recovery is long. But for the families these Texans served, it’s just getting started.

“I have a real soft spot for these people,” Barnard said. “And I always will be.”

