Defense Health Agency helps Türkiye after devastating earthquake





The US European Command and Defense Health Agency provided medical assistance, logistics, personnel and supplies in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country on February 6, 2023.

As soon as the Turkish government called for help, the DHA responded and prepared to provide assistance the next day.

“Upon request, the DHA usually responds within hours,” said Edward King, DHA liaison officer to USEUCOM in Stuttgart, Germany.

King said that with the availability and location of DHA military hospitals and clinics around the world, “DHA will always play a role in natural disaster recovery missions and military emergency operations.”

On February 9, a team from USEUCOM Headquarters arrived at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, to determine how the US military and DHA could help the devastated region of the country.

Assistance provided by the Dubai Health Authority and the US Army

When assigned to the mission, the US Armed Forces provided a wide range of medical assistance using DHA and USEUCOM resources and programs, including:

The ground surgical team of the USAF 86th Medical Group from Ramstein, Germany, provided ground support and aeromedical evacuation. The Armed Forces Blood Program and the European Command Joint Blood Program Office provided blood supplies, and when power outages caused some damage, EUCOM JBPO quickly provided fresh fresh blood supplies. The DHA coordinated medical logistics with Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth, who shipped 10 vials of rabies immune globulin to Incirlik to help with local food insecurity and wildlife vital control concerns. The Expeditionary Medical Support Unit served as a field hospital for Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. The field hospital is equipped with an emergency room, two operating rooms, an intensive care unit, medical supplies, 100 beds and equipment. The TRICARE Area Office for Eurasia and Africa provided daily assessments of medical infrastructure on the ground, asset viability and medical capacity. The Defense Health Agency in Europe helped coordinate the movement of medical personnel and logistics. DHA Medical Logistics provided analytical modeling of a rapid reconnaissance mobile hospital to support future humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in the US European Command area of ​​responsibility.

Sent in as a precaution due to severe damage to infrastructure across the region, the 86th US Air Force MDGs landed on the ground on February 13, ready to assist when needed, as local hospitals began to fill up with Turkish nationals and were unable to take US military personnel as patients.

“As soon as we arrived, the Turkish hospital beds started to open up and they could accommodate more of our people,” said Lt. Germany. “We were there if things didn’t go well and extra support was needed.”

The team, which was set up at a military hospital at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, “was ready to work wherever it was needed,” Simmons said. “We carry rolling bags with most of the equipment we need. We can set up anywhere. We are very flexible.”

Although no patients were seen, Simmons said the mission was important for future missions and for training. “We were there to mitigate the risks.”

“This was a good short-notice mission exercise. Let’s see how quickly we can react,” Simmons said. “It gave us a good opportunity to see if there were any weaknesses for improvement. From a standby position, active stance and deployment, we have responded well.”

Working and helping international partners and governments is an important part of the DHA’s mission and helps with future capabilities.

“Assistance in humanitarian and disaster relief missions helps improve DHA readiness, test its capabilities, and prepare DHA personnel for future disaster and emergency relief operations,” King said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://health.mil/News/Dvids-Articles/2023/04/19/news442912 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos