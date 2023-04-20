WHO provides support in northwest Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake – Syrian Arab Republic





Cairo, 20 April 2023 – The WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has undertaken a mission to support the emergency response in northwestern Syria following devastating earthquakes and nearly 1,300 aftershocks that struck southeastern and northern Turkey. Western Syria in February 2023.

During the one-month mission, various activities were carried out, including supporting the Gaziantep field office to respond to the risk of communicable disease outbreaks and epidemics in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The focus of the mission was to strengthen the capacity of the Early Warning Warning and Response Network (EWARN) and ensure rapid detection, verification and response to alerts and infectious disease outbreaks. Gaps have been identified and corrective actions implemented to enhance outbreak preparedness and response.

Field visits

A field mission was sent to Maarat Tamsrin, one of the earthquake-affected areas, to assess the functions of the early warning network in the local hospital and to integrate reception centers into the monitoring system as reporting sites to ensure early detection of disease threats, alerts and disease outbreaks.

Two reception centers were also visited to monitor water quality and test drinking water, in coordination with the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Department of the Assistance Coordination Unit, a Syrian non-governmental organization. As a result, the team recommended water chlorination for the centers.

Capacity building for rapid response

Mission members also helped build the capacity of multi-sector rapid response teams (RRTs) in response activities to cholera and other epidemic-prone diseases. This included a two-day RRT online course on how to set up an RRT in reception centres.

“Rapid response teams are vital, as members can quickly investigate and respond to outbreaks of diseases and infectious diseases,” said Dr Shereen Al-Nusairi of the Infectious Risk Prevention Unit in the WHO Regional Office, who was part of the mission and provided the training.

More than 150 participants from monitoring, community health care, water, sanitation and hygiene and medical teams attended the training. It included sessions on outbreak response, community engagement and water, sanitation and hygiene. To enhance capacity, field experience from the RRT and lessons learned from previous outbreak responses are discussed. In addition, the psychological impact of the crisis on society was addressed, and the participants were directed to provide psychological first aid.

Strengthening the cholera response

During the mission, the WHO team worked to strengthen coordination and leadership in response to cholera and other epidemic-prone diseases. They also supervised the implementation of the Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign, which targeted 1.7 million people in Dana and Hareem.

In addition, the team assessed the risks of a cholera outbreak and, based on it, identified 10 sub-districts in northwest Syria with a target population of 1.12 million people for oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaigns. This includes al-Jindiriya, Afrin, al-Bab and al-Atarib in Aleppo governorate, and Salqin, Armanaz, al-Junudiyah, and Badama in Idlib governorate. Reception centers will be included in the campaigns.

“The World Health Organization will continue to support the affected areas in northwest Syria to recover from the earthquake,” says Dr. Al-Nusairi.

