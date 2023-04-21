Great Utah ShakeOut Grabs Attention and Offers Tips on Earthquake Preparedness | News, sports, jobs









City employee Teresa Hansen, below her desk as part of the Utah Hackout 2023 Earthquake drills at the Adams Public Safety Building in Lehi on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Harrison Epstein, Daily Herald

2/2

Vineyard City employees participate in an emergency preparedness meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The meeting was held in conjunction with the Great Utah ShakeOut earthquake drill.

Courtesy Vineyard City

At 10 a.m. Thursday, nearly 900,000 Utahs gathered under their desks and tables to prepare for impact. No earthquakes have been reported, but Great Utah ShakeOut’s priority is to have organizations and individuals prepared for a true emergency.

“Although it’s officially only one day a year, we certainly try to send this information out as often as possible or as often as people require. If it’s during a flood season like now, we do an exercise,” said Scott Double, Lehi Emergency Management Coordinator. On the earthquake, so be it.” “Disasters never happen on schedule.”

In Utah County, more than 220,000 people are registered to participate in the 2023 Great Utah ShakeOut with about 200,000 registered as childcare and preschool providers, K-12 schools and districts, and colleges and universities. Others participated through local governments, corporations, nonprofit organizations, as individuals and more.

“We want to protect our children,” said Wade Matthews, public information officer for the Utah Department of Emergency Management. The department operates the Great Utah ShakeOut along with FEMA and the University of Southern California.

The Great Utah ShakeOut has been an annual event since 2012 and in the more than decade since then it has grown significantly and seen changes in the procedure.

“One of the things that has changed is the safeguards themselves,” Matthews said. We used to say: stand in the doorway. We don’t say that anymore. I think this happened around the same time that ShakeOut started.”

He explained that standing in a doorway leaves people vulnerable to falling debris and the possibility of falling out of doorways. Now, the subjects are instructed to fall to the ground, seek cover (usually under a desk or table) and hold until the shaking is complete. While awareness of the “drop, cover and hang” program continues to grow among adults, Matthews said the adage has stuck with children and young adults as they participate in the exercises.

School-aged children have a high priority in earthquake drills for several reasons, including the odds that they spend their days in buildings with unreinforced construction. Although the percentage of students in earthquake-unsafe schools with unsafe construction has decreased significantly in the past decade, many of these buildings are still in use.

According to a report published in February 2022, there are 119 schools in Utah that are likely to be unsafe in the event of an earthquake.

Listed Utah County buildings include: Alpine Elementary (Alpine School District), American Fork High (ASD), Lehi Elementary (ASD), Lindon Elementary (ASD), Pleasant Grove High (ASD), and Sharon Elementary (ASD). ASD), Windsor Elementary (ASD), Springville Junior High (Neppo School District), Brockbank Elementary (Neppo), Payson High School (Neppo), Sage Creek Elementary (Neppo), Spanish Fork High (Neppo), School Springville High School (NEPO), Wilson Elementary School (NEPO) and Wasatch Elementary (Provo City School District).

Matthews said that while replacing schools is the best case scenario, reinforcing older buildings will still provide more security. The school’s report was released in the aftermath of March 18, 2020, when a 5.7-magna earthquake struck the west side of Salt Lake City.

People felt the quake, and 20 aftershocks, across the Wasatch Front and even in parts of Idaho and Wyoming. It was the strongest earthquake to hit Utah since the 1992 St. George earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.8.

According to the Utah Earthquake Safety Authority and the US Geological Survey, “there is a 57% chance that the Wasatch area will experience at least one (M)6.0 or greater earthquake” within the next 50 years. The Wasatch Front area includes Utah, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele and Watch counties.

Unlike floods, which are the most time-sensitive of potential emergencies in northern and central Utah, earthquake preparedness is done on both large and small scales. For the Great Utah ShakeOut, Lehi officials tested the connection between the city’s pork radio system and the Utah County government.

The Emergency Management Department keeps communication systems running smoothly and informs residents of what to do in the event of a natural disaster. Cities use Community Emergency Response Teams to stay in touch with residents and pass on necessary and potentially life-saving information.

“We try to make it exist so that everyone — our residents and city employees — is on the same path,” said Dabell. “There are always things you can do more of. My neighborhood is a growing city so we have a lot of new residents. We have a lot of new employees joining our ranks, so it’s an ongoing effort to keep the information going.”

Single and multiple shakes are held across the United States along with Canada, New Zealand, Japan and other countries. While Utah fell short of its goal of 1 million ShakeOut participants Thursday, individuals and organizations can sign up and complete the training on their own time.

