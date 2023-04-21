A Turkish woman from Rochester focuses on Ramadan after the earthquake





ROCHESTER, NY – Over the past few weeks, more than 3 million Americans have been observing Ramadan. It is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and is often noted for dawn-to-dusk fasting, extra prayers, and time with family, friends, and charities.

What you need to know On February 6, an earthquake occurred along the Turkish-Syrian border, killing more than 50,000 people, and Turkey declared an Islamic country. this year. Her daughter and grandchildren return safely to the United States after surviving the earthquake. If all goes as planned, Maraslioglu expects her family to return by the end of April

These are all tasks that Ayse Maraslioglu used to do more than any other normal month of Ramadan. She spent more time with family and friends at the Turkish Society of Rochester, where she appreciated all the donations sent home, and was sending extra prayers for her surviving family in Turkey.

“Between me and my husband, more than a hundred people died, friends, members of my family, died, and it’s just sad, you know? There are no words to describe it,” Maraslioglu explained.

On the morning of February 6, all she wanted to do was plan another trip home to spend time with her family in Turkey because she knew something wasn’t right. Little did she know, hours later she received a call from her daughter that an earthquake had struck the house. Her daughter’s first thought was to call her mother before finding out what was going on.

“The first thing I think of is, oh my God, my grandchildren are dead,” Maraslioglu said.

She says her daughter and grandchildren ran 13 flights of stairs in their apartment building after the power went out, just to keep him alive.

Based on videos of what remains of her hometown, Maraslioglu says the furniture would have fallen right onto the bed her grandchildren were sleeping in had they not run out as quickly as they did. Many of the bodies of her other family members were found days later in the rubble.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Most of my days are like sleeping, just laying down, depressed. But after crying for two months, I’m like ‘Okay, I have to stop.'” “

Now, she’s redirecting her energy to Ramadan and knitting blankets while she fasts for her grandchildren’s return to the States.

“During the month of Ramadan, we perform additional prayers,” explained Maraslioglu. “In the Islamic faith, regarding fasting, its reward, no one knows. And He is God, you know, whether He is God or God, everything is one. We believe in one Creator and He says it is known to us that He will reward us when the time comes.”

Her reward, she says, is reconnecting with her daughter, who sends videos of her grandchildren every day to comfort her family in the US. Maraslioglu is also grateful to be able to spend time with the loved ones she left behind in Turkish society.

“God taught us he could take it in a split second,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/human-interest/2023/04/21/rochester-woman-focusing-on-ramadan-after-earthquake-kills-most-of-her-family-in-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos