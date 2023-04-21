The mRNA Technology Transfer Program is moving into the next phase of its development

Ceremonial opening of the mRNA technology center in Afrigen, South Africa.

Partners gather in Cape Town to discuss the next phase of mRNA vaccine development and knowledge sharing.

Over 200 international participants working with the mRNA Technology Transfer Program met in Cape Town this week for their first face-to-face meeting. Joined by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Joe Phaahla, the Minister of Health and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Ebrahim Patel of South Africa, along with senior officials from the funding countries, this one at a unique The meeting reviewed progress since it was launched by WHO and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) in June 2021.

“I am pleased to be here in Cape Town with our partners to support a sustainable model for the transfer of mRNA technology to give low- and middle-income countries equitable access to vaccines and other life-saving health products,” said the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “I am immensely proud of the achievements of everyone involved in this project; in less than two years, we have shown that when we work together, we succeed collectively.”

The participants of the meeting are bioproduction partners from 15 countries in the Program, leading experts, representatives of industry, civil society and financiers. During the five-day meeting, participants will share progress and discuss key drivers of the Program’s sustainability such as intellectual property issues and regulatory aspects, as well as the science of mRNA technologies and key applications relevant to LMICs in other disease areas such as HIV and tuberculosis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that there is a large inequality in access to health products, especially vaccines. As of March 2023, more than three years after the WHO declared COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), 69.7% of the global population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is significant that this share is still below 30% in low-income countries (LICs). This program aims to contribute to equitable access to mRNA vaccines by increasing the distribution of sustainable production capacity among LMICs, strengthening regional and interregional cooperation and development, and empowering the local workforce through tailored and inclusive training and professional support. What is unique about the mRNA technology transfer model is the multilateral process that allows technologies to be shared with multiple recipients so that through local and regional production, it can quickly reach those who need it.

dr. Phaahla, South Africa’s Minister of Health, said: “What we see here today is a moment in history, a program aimed at empowering LMICs through a global network of collaboration. I am delighted to see progress made in such a relatively short time and I welcome the support of so many different countries – countries like South Africa that have strong, vibrant biomanufacturing capacities and are willing to work together, learn and share with each other.”

Higher Education and Science Minister Blade Nzimande said: “Our vision is for the mRNA Center to transfer technology beyond just COVID-19. The capabilities we are building aim to empower us to deal with other future pandemics whose vaccines may use the same mRNA technology platform. It is a vision that focused our attention on the diseases that prevail in our environments, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV and AIDS.”

The occasion also marks an important milestone for the Program with the inauguration of the Afrigen mRNA Technology Hub in Cape Town in the presence of Dr. Tedros and Dr. Matshidis Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP and Honorable Ministers who participated in the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon in Afrigen.

Professor Petro Terblanche, CEO of Afrigen, said: “The entire Afrigen team is delighted to have achieved this important milestone with the completion of the mRNA technology platform. This platform is housed within an end-to-end mRNA vaccine development and manufacturing facility where the mRNA Hub’s Covid 19 vaccine candidate AfriVac 2121 is currently in scale-up. In the last 18 months, Afrigen has experienced an incredible transformation with the support of the network of partners and mentors made possible by this Program. We have increased our capability and capacity to meet the highest quality standards of mRNA vaccine development, serving the goal of building sustainable capacity in LMICs for mRNA vaccine production”.

Afrigen has successfully established a lab-scale manufacturing process for a vaccine against COVID-19 and is currently scaling that process up to a level suitable for manufacturing batches of vaccines to be used in Phase I/II clinical trials under GMP standards. In a parallel process, Afrigen will continue to conduct training and technology transfer to network partners.

Funders play a key role in supporting the Program with total funding to date of US$117 million, with France being the first to fund work on mRNA technology transfer. The meeting was attended by representatives of the European Commission, Belgium, Germany, as well as Norway, Canada, the African Union, South Africa and the ELMA Foundation.

Caroline Delany, GlobalAffairs Canada’s Director of Southern and Eastern Africa said: “Canada reaffirms its continued support for the mRNA Technology Transfer Program and we are pleased to announce a further contribution of C$15 million at today’s meeting. This brings Canada’s total contribution to the Program to 45 million Canadian dollars. These funds support the work of the Hub in South Africa, as well as network partners around the world. We firmly believe in the importance of capacity building at the local and regional level”.

Mr. Martin Seychell, Deputy Executive Director of the European Commission, said. “The EC has already contributed €40 million to the establishment of the mRNA Technology Transfer Center and recently signed another €15.5 million grant with the EIB to facilitate the expansion of vaccine production capacity. This is part of the overall investment within the EU Global Gateway strategy, where more than 1 billion euros have been mobilized within the Team Europe initiative for the production of health products. It is now particularly important to address both possible regulatory and demand bottlenecks, in order to ensure not only the production of vaccines of the highest standard in all regions of the world, but also rapid and equitable access to these vaccines.”

1. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations