Good Jack brings back Quake Gravity

A KIND-HEARTED user at a mental health hospital in Barnsley has been supporting earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria after feeling a “craving” to help upon seeing the disaster unfold.

John Gizawy, a user of the service at Cygnet Oaks, said he felt compelled to help after seeing the pain and loss experienced by the victims.

He wanted to provide aid to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 57,000 people and injured thousands earlier this year.

Together with Cygnet’s Health Therapy Coordinator Mina Hussain, they ran an appeal in the hospital unit and organized donations of items including clothes, shoes, towels, blankets, baby items, hygiene products and more.

Cygnet Oaks, located on Upper Sheffield Road, is a 35-bed hospital specializing in dependency dependent inpatient rehabilitation for men, providing a multidisciplinary treatment program designed to help individuals return to independent living.

John said: “I woke up one morning and broke the news only to be faced with the colossal disaster.

“The destruction was massive and people, including children, were still stuck in the rubble – it made me really upset and I felt like I needed something.

Later that morning, Mina came to see me and we talked about the crisis. At that moment, we both said we should get a donation and support as much as we can.

“We started by putting in a word for clothing donations. I personally bought a drone to help find people in the rubble and some emergency blankets.

“We worked together to get cash donations and get everything we could to send and help him.”

Posters were quickly made and placed around the unit and Mina described the response as “overwhelming” with donation boxes being arranged and raising over £100 which has been donated directly to the Disaster Emergency Committee and will provide shelter for four families.

The donated materials were transported to Türkiye in the cities of Gaziantep and Antakya.

John added: “When I see other people suffering, especially children, it affects me deeply in a way that makes me want to really help.

“I don’t recognize boundaries, I see people like me having good days and bad, experiencing feelings and emotions just like me.

“They feel the pain and the loss and I felt it all.

“I felt I had no choice and that I had to contribute in some way to make a small but necessary gesture of goodwill.

“I didn’t do it for a pat on the back, I did it for people who needed help and I would do it again if the need arises.”

Mina added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to John for his support and the support of everyone working at Cygnet Oaks for their donation to this appeal.

“We’ve made a real difference and it’s appreciated.”

