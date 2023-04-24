Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands





The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mi). The USGS initially reported the magnitude of the quake as 7.3 but later lowered it to a magnitude of 7.1.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the tsunami threat from the Kermadec Islands earthquake is now over.

There is no risk of a tsunami for New Zealand after the M7.1 Kermadec Islands earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have triggered a tsunami that would pose a threat to New Zealand.

– National Emergency Management Agency (NZcivildefence) April 24, 2023 x

According to the National Seismological Center, the quake had a longitude of -178.02 and a latitude of -29.95.

The National Seismological Center said on Twitter that a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Monday.

Read also | New Zealand: 7.1 magnitude earthquake warns of a tsunami in the Kermadec Islands

“Magnitude 7.2 earthquake, occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Latitude: -29.95 and Long: -178.02, Depth: 10km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted. .

There were no reports of any injuries due to the quake so far.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated that the quake posed no threat to Hawaii and the broader Pacific Ocean. Chances of a local tsunami diminished with no impact reported.

The country’s National Emergency Management Agency has given standard instructions for people to keep their distance from coastal areas to ensure their safety.

On March 16, the Kermadec Islands region was hit by another 7.1-magnitude earthquake which triggered tsunami warnings.

However, hours after the USGS issued the Kermadec Islands tsunami warning, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency clarified, “There is no tsunami risk for New Zealand after the earthquake in the South Kermadec Islands.”

The US Geological Survey said that the Kermadec Islands were hit again on March 4 by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 152 km.

watch | Gravitas: Will the Pacific Ocean experience a massive earthquake?

Conflicting reports emerged on the magnitude of the quake with the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reporting a magnitude of 6.6 at a depth of 183 km. However, this time no tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

The Kermadec Islands have remained uninhabited, except for Raoul Island where scientists continue to visit for meteorological observations or weed control work.

New Zealand always remains prone to earthquakes because it shares its boundary with two major tectonic plates in the world – the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate.

The country also lies on the edge of an area of ​​intense seismic activity known as the Ring of Fire. Thousands of earthquakes shake New Zealand every year.





(With inputs from agencies)





You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions here.





Watch the live broadcast here









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/earthquake-of-71-magnitude-strikes-new-zealands-kermadec-islands-585538 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos