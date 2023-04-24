Haiti earthquake survivor moves to America to do a favor





Roobens Joujoute is now a Registered Nurse with Scripps Health having helped the healthcare provider back home.

SAN DIEGO – A survivor of the Haiti earthquake has moved to San Diego to do a favor. In this Zevely area, I met a nurse who has a private call at Scripps Memorial in La Jolla.

Haitians may live 3,000 miles from San Diego, but this nurse brings their spirit with him to work every day. “It was like a whole group of elephants or rhinos running towards the house, that’s what it looked like,” said Rubens Jugut. In 2010, a devastating earthquake in Haiti killed more than one hundred thousand people.

“Everything was shaking in the house, the table, the furniture was falling off the TV, and it was coming toward us,” Robbins said.

His home was flattened and several members of his family were killed. “I’m very lucky to be alive,” Robbins said. In the aftermath of the earthquake, Scripps Health sent several medical rescue teams to Haiti. “I remember it like it was only yesterday,” said Chris Van Gorder. The CEO of Scripps Health was just a mile from the Roobens’ home and wrote a book about the rescue mission. “Most of the buildings had completely collapsed, the whole environment, everything was blocked,” Chris said.

Although Robbins never saw Scripps’ medical staff, he moved to San Diego seven years ago with a purpose. “San Diego is amazing,” Robbins said. “He came here to repay his country for the help Americans gave. Oh, sure.” Robbins said. He felt helpless after the earthquake and never wanted to feel that way again. “This desire to help people. That’s one of the reasons why I’m a nurse today you know?” said Robbins, who wants to pay all that as a registered nurse at Scripps. “It’s the ability to connect with people,” Robbins said.

“It was a huge surprise when I learned he worked here,” said Chris. “This guy luckily survived. He came to San Diego and ended up working with us. It kind of reminds me of what we did.”

For Robbins, the key to anyone starting their life anew is hope. “It’s just about believing in yourself, and believing that it’s possible,” Robbins said. “Work hard, pray hard.”

If another earthquake occurs, it is possible that it will return to Haiti. “That’s one of the plans,” Robbins said. “Full circle. It’s a small world, it’s a very small world.” Robbins was knocked unconscious by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake but walked away without major injuries.

