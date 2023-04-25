The earthquake leads to inspections of infrastructure and opportunities for learning





ADAMS CITY, NY (WWNY) – The aftermath of Sunday’s earthquake near the center of Adams continues to ripple across the northern country. Some people make sure our roads and bridges are safe while others use the earthquake to learn.

Green Settlement Road in Adams City had no recorded earthquakes until 10 days ago when the area shook at a magnitude of 2.6.

Then Sunday’s 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred. Add to the aftershocks, and there have been 11 earthquakes in the last 10 days.

Within 30 minutes of Sunday’s quake, state Department of Transportation crews began to inspect every bridge within 40 miles of the epicenter.

3.5 is the threshold. “Anything over 3.5 or higher requires action,” said Michael Flake, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. “We will be busy for a while, but there have been no reports of damage. Based on our inspections so far, there is no evidence of any damage to the bridges.”

Meanwhile, the New York Energy Authority’s dams will not need inspection because the earthquake intensity around Massena has not been recorded as stronger than a 3.5.

“The earthquake site, near Watertown, was far enough (about 80 miles) that it did not trigger any additional inspections at New York’s St. Lawrence FDR Power Dam in Massena,” a NYPA spokesperson said in an email.

An inspection of the Thousand Islands Bridge did not result in any problems according to the TI Bridge Authority.

“Although the staff on site that day did not feel like working, the authority followed its established procedures in relation to earthquakes. In consultation with our engineers, our staff carried out an examination of the main sites on the bridges and determined that no damage had been done to the structures, and that they were safe for the passage of the general public.” , the authority wrote in an e-mail.

From examining infrastructure to reading a seismograph, Earthquake Sunday provides a unique learning experience at Carthage Central School.

“It’s not very common for an earthquake to reach this high,” said teacher Zach Miller.

He taught Earth science students on Monday about collecting data from the earthquake using a seismograph.

“Normally in our district, we don’t feel earthquakes. So, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that some of these students are able to feel an earthquake,” he said.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity to learn with the things we have because in so many places there are so many opportunities to do that,” said student Madison Williams.

Sunday’s 3.6 earthquake is the second-strongest in the history of the tri-state. Massena witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 5.7, which had its epicenter east of Massena in 1944.

While the epicenters are not usually in southern Jefferson County, the North Country area does have its fair share of earthquakes.

“Historically, we’ve had a lot of earthquakes in that region. Since 1970 there have been approximately 79 earthquakes larger than 2.5 in that region,” said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS.

There is no telling if earthquakes occurred with 11 earthquakes in the last 10 days centered around Green Settlement Road.

