UNICEF Report on the Humanitarian Situation in Turkey No. 9 (Earthquake), April 17, 2023 – Turkey

April 6-17, 2023

Highlights

About 2.4 million people live in formal sites and informal settlements; This includes 1.6 million people living in informal settlements and nearly 800,000 in formal sites. Basic needs in informal settings continue to be access to adequate water and sanitation, access to information about available services and social protection schemes and support for people with disabilities (eg, accessible facilities); acknowledging the existence of some population movements for other opportunities for self-resettlement; Recognize some population movements for other self-resettlement opportunities.

To date, 1,915 unaccompanied children have been identified, of whom 1,873 have been reunited with their families or are in long-term alternative care. The search continues for the families of 42 children to be reunited with their families.

332,587 students access formal or non-formal education, including early learning, through strengthening UNICEF-supported systems and programmes; 195,659 children and carers received mental health and psychosocial support, and 39,090 people gained access to 3 safe spaces for multisectoral support.

UNICEF leads the WASH sector cluster. Cumulatively, WASH sector partners have reached 2.38 million people with WASH assistance. This entails the delivery of 1,261,472 liters of potable water for drinking and personal hygiene purposes and 3,401,490 liters of water for sanitation purposes, and the provision of hygiene kits for 651,151 families.

UNICEF has a funding gap of over US$94 million (48%) against a funding requirement of US$196 million to reach 3 million people, including 1.5 million children. While there are needs across all sectors, the humanitarian cash transfer intervention is the most underfunded.

Status in numbers *

9.1 million people in need

2.5 million children in need

3 million people targeted by UNICEF

1.5 million children targeted by UNICEF

* IA Flash Appeal, UNICEF Türkiye HAC

Funding and Partnerships Overview

In UNICEF Turkey’s 2023 Earthquake Response Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), UNICEF urgently requires US$196 million to reach 3 million people, including the 1.5 million children affected by the 6 February earthquake. As of April 11, there is still a significant financing gap of 48 percent. UNICEF is grateful for the speedy reprogramming and the generous new contributions from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM), the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and the European Union, including European Civil Protection and Humanitarian. Aid Operations (ECHO), Government of Sweden (SIDA), Government of the United Kingdom, Government of Canada, Government of Kuwait (forthcoming) and UNICEF National Committees of Australia, Ireland, Denmark, France, Germany, Korea, Norway, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, USA, UK, Qatar, Italy and Spain Singapore, Bulgaria, Belarus, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Malaysia, Mexico, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Uruguay, Serbia and Switzerland; All of this made it possible to immediately provide vital supplies and services to earthquake-affected children and families. Given the urgency of the response, UNICEF has also made use of the Emergency Program Fund (EPF) 3 and Global Humanitarian Thematic Funds, to accelerate the delivery of vital services and supplies to people in need. And in due course, flexible contributions remain urgently required to enable UNICEF to complement the government-led response and immediate response to current and growing humanitarian needs.

Under the leadership of the Government of Turkey and within the Inter-Agency Framework for the Earthquake Response, UNICEF is working with key humanitarian partners – the Government and NGOs, through existing inter-agency mechanisms. Collaboration is ongoing with the Home Office Presidency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) and key ministries including the Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and Ministry of National Education. MoNE), the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health.

Humanitarian leadership, coordination and strategy

While the government leads the overall humanitarian response, an inter-agency humanitarian coordination mechanism has been established to support the government-led effort with sectoral working groups. Under this coordination framework, UNICEF leads the WASH and Education Sector Working Groups and co-leads the Child Protection Sub-Working Group under the UNHCR-led Protection Working Group. UNICEF is also a member of the WHO-led Health Working Group, the UNHCR-led Critical Working Group and the UNDP-led Early Recovery Group, as well as the inter-agency Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) mission and Accountability Towards affected population (AAP). forces. The government, with the support of the World Bank, the European Union and the United Nations, is leading the follow-up to Turkey’s Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment (TERRA), on recovery planning across sectors.

UNICEF is using its longstanding presence in Turkey (including a field office in Gaziantep), including strong relationships with the government and a large network of civil society and private sector partners, to implement its strategy to scale up the humanitarian response to meet the needs of children, women and vulnerable families. UNICEF has already established partnerships with eight municipalities (Ankara, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Kilis, Yurygir, Hatay, Istanbul and Izmir) and with the Union of Municipalities of Turkey (UMT), which are being leveraged and expanded to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to affected children and families. Building on existing partnerships with local NGOs and with the private sector, UNICEF is expanding service delivery in areas where critical gaps exist, in close coordination with local authorities, and working to strengthen local capacities and systems. Furthermore, UNICEF is working to strengthen engagement with youth/adolescent networks and platforms, build the capacity of young people, and mobilize them to support the delivery of a frontline response, to promote social integration and cohesion, as well as build resilience. In order to provide an integrated response to affected children and families, UNICEF is working with its partners to establish comprehensive Child, Adolescent and Family Support Spaces/Centers, which provide frontline child protection support as well as facilitate access to specialized child protection services, health, nutrition, education and information on cash transfers as well as mechanisms Feedback / Complaint.

Overview of the situation and humanitarian needs

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes of February 6 was 50,783, with about 2.4 million people living in official sites and informal settlements; This includes 1.6 million people living in informal settlements and nearly 800,000 in formal sites. Basic needs in informal settings continue to be access to adequate water and sanitation, access to information about available services and social protection schemes and support for people with disabilities (such as accessible facilities); Acknowledge the existence of some population movements for other opportunities for self-resettlement.

Debris removed from the damaged construction sites in Hatay was dumped in the Yeşilköy neighborhood of Samandağ district where the earthquake victims lived. Residents are concerned that the rubble may contain toxic asbestos. Hatay Province announced that the demolition of damaged buildings and rubble removal will continue in 78 neighborhoods within Antakya and Divin regions. In Malatya 92.78% of the rubble has been removed. The debris of 5,330 collapsed structures and buildings, which were ordered to be demolished due to severe damage, has been removed and moved outside the city.

To date, 1,915 unaccompanied children have been identified, who are reunited with their families or in long-term alternative care, 873 of them; The search continues for the families of 42 children in order to reunite them with their families.

Nearly 4 million children have been impeded from accessing education, including 350,000 refugee and migrant children. The Ministry of Higher Education has resumed education in the quake-affected provinces and nearly 1.5 million students have resumed studies in these provinces. The school year is scheduled to end on June 16. The Ministry of National Education announced the opening of schools in 81 counties and all provinces, including the earthquake-affected areas, after the Bayram/Eid holidays (after April 24); When new data is expected on the number of students who have resumed classes in all earthquake-affected areas. As previously reported, 254,000 students were transferred to non-earthquake-affected provinces while moving with their families across 71 provinces. So far, 32,659 students who were transferred from the earthquake-affected province to other provinces have returned to their home provinces. The Ministry of National Education plans to implement summer programs to compensate for learning lost due to the closure of schools due to earthquakes. Efforts are continuing to overcome the effects of the earthquake. 3,450 exam preparation points have been set up in the earthquake-affected provinces, serving about 145,000 students.

Under the leadership of the Government of Turkey, humanitarian partners continue to provide an immediate response to the affected population, while in parallel, recovery and reconstruction plans are being implemented. TERRA has reported severe damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities and 20,430 educational institutions, which will require an estimated US$11 billion for repair and rehabilitation alone. UNICEF works with national and local authorities to ensure that humanitarian response and recovery plans are people and children centered across sectors. To date, the US$1 billion inter-agency appeal to help 5.2 million earthquake-affected people is only 29.3% funded, with US$294.3 million received; The humanitarian community to which UNICEF contributed carried out an interim update on the progress of the inter-agency appeal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/unicef-turkiye-humanitarian-situation-report-no-9-earthquake-17-april-2023

