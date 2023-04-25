A new threat is rising in quake-hit Türkiye: mountains of rubble





April 25, 2023 at 2:00 AM EST

A restaurant worker in Samandağ, Turkey, disposes of rubbish in a cloud of dust from rubble dumped at a site just a stone’s throw from the establishment. (Nicole Tong for The Washington Post) commented on this story

SAMANDAG, Turkey — By the hours dump trucks arrive, hauling earthquake debris to what has become a growing mountain by the sea — concrete, steel, blankets, bicycles, and residents fear a stew of toxic materials waiting to be released.

On one side of the spreading mound is a tented camp of people who lost their homes in the earthquakes, as the eyes of some residents are starting to burn. Another Capa Restaurant that serves fish is on the Mediterranean beach in Samandag.

We needed so much. But they never stopped. But as the pile of debris grew larger, sending columns of dust towards the restaurant, he was reconsidering, for the safety of his staff and customers.

Thousands of buildings collapsed instantly when two earthquakes struck on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria and leveling entire neighborhoods. Tens of thousands of other disabled buildings are in the process of being demolished. The disaster created up to 210 million tons of rubble, and the United Nations estimated that building materials were mixed with the debris of countless lives, and the emission of what environmental activists fear was harmful materials such as asbestos fibers.

Years of warnings and inaction in a Turkish city devastated by earthquakes

The question of how to dispose of them safely is a complex undertaking, and one of many critical dilemmas facing Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquakes – a national shock that left cities grieving across the country’s south, and more than a million people homeless. In Samandağ, the rubbish dumps are another blow to the wounded town, prompting protests by residents and environmental activists, and adding to longstanding complaints of discrimination in a region with a large population of Alevi Arabs, members of an unorthodox and historically marginalized Islamic sect.

Here, and in other parts of Turkey’s southern Hatay province, there are growing complaints that disposal efforts are being handled recklessly. Besides the mound of debris on Samandag Beach—which is less than a mile from the bird sanctuary—rubble is also dumped on the sides of major roads, in populated areas, where diggers raise plumes of dust while sifting through debris.

Earthquakes in Turkey have caused 10 times more debris than the disaster in Haiti in 2010

An endless procession of open-top dump trucks has been seen rolling around the county over several days this month, filling with rebar and crushed concrete as they drive through heavy traffic. Environmental activists say the waste disposal practices appear to violate Turkish regulations on handling such debris.

Mikogullari said residents had little insight into the government’s plans. Some local officials even looked in the dark. He said, “All our questions go unanswered.”

As he spoke, a large dust cloud swept the mound toward his restaurant, with trucks dumping debris on the edge of the mound, close to a small patch of wetlands.

Emin Yogurtcuoglu, a birdwatcher and wildlife expert who drew attention to the pile of wreckage on social media, posted videos of what he said was a ringed plover, a coastal bird, trying to navigate the wetlands where it nests and breeds, its habitat now threatened by concrete machinery and structure. He wrote that the situation was “extremely distressing”.

Mehmet Emin Birpınar, Turkey’s deputy minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, defended the government’s demolition policies in a series of posts on Twitter, saying waste sites in Hatay are chosen with input from local officials and precautions are being taken to mitigate damage. of debris, including air testing.

“Regular watering” and soil laying to prevent “dust” from the pile of rubble outside the restaurant, he said in an April 16 post. “No traces of asbestos have been found in the air yet,” he wrote.

On Sunday, responding to Yogurtcuoglu’s post, Perpınar said the coastal rubble pile was “temporary” and that it was “our duty to protect our birds and their young”.

A few residents objected that the rubble had to be cleared, with damaged buildings teetering on top of tents where people sheltered, often in the yards of their former homes. Disposal can happen “in non-residential places,” said Deniz Aslan, 30, a resident of Samandağ, who attended a small protest earlier this month, and mentioned other remote locations, such as mountainsides, as more suitable dumping grounds. . In fact, many piles of rubble had already appeared in such areas.

She feared for “the land, and the water, and the olive trees,” but she was more than that. The mounds of debris had further scarred the landscape already scarred by earthquakes, and it was disturbing. “It’s hard for us to recognize where we’ve been living for years,” she said.

Anxiety cycles through Samandag, including in a dilapidated tented camp set up on a median road. In a tent Samira Barsan shares with her husband Fikret, the pebbled floor was still damp from the recent rains. They lived across the street with their three daughters. Their building collapsed in the earthquake, killing 12 of their neighbors. The place he was standing now was an empty space.

I Just Want My Mom: Syria and Turkey Struggling to Take Care of Orphans After Earthquakes

Other parts of the quake zone fared better, receiving sturdy containers to house the displaced. But the conditions here were miserable. As Barsan spoke, a group of volunteers from the city of Gaziantep arrived in a convoy of cars, handing over slippers and other clothes. She and other residents rushed forward, scrambling to be in line to receive donations.

One day later, concern turned to anger, as a small group of protesters marched through downtown Samandağ. “Say stop to the rubble,” they chanted.

A banner read “What you cannot kill with debris, you kill with asbestos”. Others expressed outrage and demanded justice for the horrific death toll in the earthquake, which was widely blamed on poor building practices or a delayed response by emergency responders. “Don’t forget. No forgiveness,” the signs read.

“We had hope”: the people of Antioch left to pick themselves up and their dead

“Write it down, write it down.” Protesters chanted in Arabic, spoken by many Alevi Arabs in Turkey, as they approached a line of police officers and scuffles broke out.

Some in Samandağ felt that the clean-up effort was proceeding unnecessarily quickly to coincide with a pivotal Turkish election next month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, facing an unexpectedly strong opposition challenge, has made quick recovery from the earthquake one of the main pillars of his campaign, including the construction of hundreds of thousands of new homes.

Vernur Bahceci, an environmental activist from Istanbul who helped organize the protests, said there were 22 waste sites in Hatay province, an area that also includes the city of Antakya, parts of which were completely destroyed by earthquakes. She said environmental groups are also working to analyze the air around the sites. They are concerned not only about asbestos, which was banned in Turkey in 2010, but also about other hazardous materials such as microfibers.

It said construction crews at the sites were “separating rubble, they shouldn’t be doing that,” referring to a process that required care, including constant watering of debris and expert removal of toxic materials. Few workers at these sites were wearing protective masks.

In the city center, Goni O’Rourke, a 36-year-old musician, watched as a solo digger digging through the remains of his old building, where he’d lived most of his life. “It hurts so much,” he said, standing on a nearby corner as the excavator rammed into the columns, trying to demolish what was left of the structure. “Every time a building hits.”

He said he had been living with his aunt in a greenhouse for tomatoes that was full of “snakes and bugs”. He’s tried to find a container for them, but no one seems to know where to apply. Officials from the local disaster management agency sent it to the district manager. The district manager took him back to the disaster agency.

“The bureaucracy here is appalling,” he said. “We have never been able to get proper services from the government.”

He felt that the piles of rubble were another sign of disrespect from officials—the legacy of one disaster, and perhaps the beginning of the next.

“They say Hatay will be full of cancer in 20 years,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/04/25/turkey-earthquake-recovery-samandag-rubble/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos