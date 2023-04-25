An earthquake in Indonesia devastated a hospital, driving local residents to higher ground





Representative image of a seismograph. An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale hits the coast of Indonesia | Image source: via Reuters

A strong undersea earthquake early Tuesday sent people fleeing to higher ground in eastern Indonesia before the tsunami threat cleared.

Footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed streams of people in a village on Mentawai Island fleeing to the heights on foot and motorbikes in the rain in the dark, while some patients in the village hospital were evacuated to the yard as cracks appeared in the facility. floor.

Shocks were felt in districts and cities in West Sumatra and North Sumatra provinces, and some places ordered evacuations to higher ground.

The agency’s spokesman, Abdul Mahari, said residents in parts of West Sumatra province, including the provincial capital Padang, felt the quake strongly for 30 seconds.

“Many residents in several villages on Mentawai Island have chosen to remain displaced on higher ground despite the termination of the tsunami warning due to fears of aftershocks,” he said, adding that authorities were still gathering information about the damage.

The USGS said the 7.1-magnitude quake was centered 170 km southeast of Tuluk Dalam, a coastal town in the South Nias district of northern Sumatra, at a depth of 15 km (9 miles). The aftershocks were measured at a magnitude of 5.8.

After the initial warning of a tsunami, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency raised it just before dawn, about two hours after the quake. The agency initially set the initial magnitude at 7.3, but later revised it to 6.9. Variations in early measurements are common.

Based on sea level observations, minor tsunamis of 11 cm (4.3 in) were detected in the coastal area of ​​Tanah Bala in southern Nias, said the acting head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Centre, Dariono, who goes by one name.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago with a population of 270 million, is frequently ravaged by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

In November, a magnitude of 5.6 killed at least 340 people and damaged more than 62,600 homes in a part of West Java.

