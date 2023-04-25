M7.3 earthquake in Mentawai may cause other fault activity





TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) continues to monitor developments from the powerful earthquake that occurred on Tuesday, April 25 at 03:00:57 in western Indonesia, on the west coast of Sumatra. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.3 on the Richter scale, then it was upgraded to 6.9 on the Richter scale.

The agency recorded 10 aftershocks after the main event. “As of 05:45 WIB, the BMKG monitoring results showed that there were 10 aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.0,” agency chief Dwikorita Karnawati said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to her, the main earthquake in the Mentawai-Sypruit region was preceded by tremors a few days ago.

Can a strong earthquake cause quakes on other fault segments?

Dariono, head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center at BMKG, argued that this could happen in certain circumstances. He explained that when a large earthquake occurs, positive pressure is released and may cause a disturbance of the pressure field next to it. “It can happen if a nearby fault fragment is already mature and unstable.”

He gave the example of the 2018 Lombok earthquake. “The earthquake section caused both the right and left parts,” Dariono said.

Meanwhile, in this recent Megathrust earthquake, the nearby parts did not have a maximum pressure field. Besides, in the north, energy was released in the Simeulue sector in 2004 with a magnitude of 8.5 which became known as the Aceh tsunami.

The maximum potential has not yet been released

Dariono explained that there has not been a major earthquake since the 18th century in the Mentawai-Sibirut area. “Based on the historical record in this area, the last earthquake ever to occur was on February 10, 1797, with a magnitude of 8.5 on the Richter scale.”

More than 300 people died in this event. “This means we haven’t seen a major earthquake in over 300 years, so it’s reasonable for experts to consider this large area of ​​concern,” he added. The earthquake was expected to be large but not devastating and did not cause a major tsunami.

So Dariono asked the residents to understand that the giant trust zone in West Sumatra is an active area and has the potential for a strong earthquake. He assessed that the government, residents and related bodies should build the mitigation system.

He called on the various parties to prepare matters related to infrastructure and community capabilities, as well as the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) that responds to information and alerts including preparing information, disseminating early warnings and coordinating in regions to deal with the threat. An earthquake can happen at any time.

