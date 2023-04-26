Utah responders practice earthquake rescue at a condemned Utah church





OGDEN, Utah – Earthquakes and building collapses can lead to some of the most dangerous rescue scenarios that firefighters have to contend with.

They don’t handle these types of calls very often but they can be dangerous for both those in trouble and firefighters.

Tuesday crews used a church building in Ogden slated for demolition as the scene for a rescue operation.

When life gives you the worst of the unexpected, a crumbling building, maybe the next big earthquake, these guys have to be prepared.

“We do urban search and rescue, USAR,” said Riverdale Fire Captain Matt Hennessy. “We can go to a tower and train at any time, but with an actual structure we get more real-life scenarios, and being able to incorporate that is really good for us and we appreciate that.”

Hennessy said it’s important to seize opportunities like these and bring together several departments from across northern Utah to work together as part of heavy rescue teams.

Smooth coordination is important when those major events happen.

Part of the training on Tuesday was building up the frames quickly to strengthen the penetrating structure.

“We’ve often (reacted to) vehicles in buildings that require structure support so we can go in and do rescues,” Hennessey said.

They also cut concrete and move large, heavy pieces of debris, skills that can help save people. It is work that takes time and attention.

“That’s why we’re here training, realizing how long it takes to do it and seeing if we can speed up the process, just do a little bit better with our techniques,” Hennessy said.

Because when the unthinkable really happens, these guys have to step in with a level head.

Hennessy said, “Being able to show up and bring our game up in something like this is very important.”

Training continues through Saturday, and they’ll finally break down walls as part of that.

Departments from Cache, Box Elder, Weber, and Davis counties participate.

