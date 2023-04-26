An earthquake revealed Türkiye’s democratic roots





For two decades, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey with an authoritarian toolbox. Now, three weeks before a potentially pivotal election, Erdogan is trailing in the polls. If he loses, it will not be so much to a personal opponent as to an ideal.

This is because the powerful earthquakes that devastated cities and towns across southern Turkey and parts of neighboring Syria in February have changed the landscape. They exposed the weaknesses of a state built on corruption, nepotism, and intimidation, and renewed people’s faith in the moral strength of their communities and their own agency. For ordinary Turks, rebuilding their homes has become like rebuilding their democracy.

Horkan Asli Aksoy and Salem Cevik of the Center for Applied Turkey Studies in Germany note that the earthquakes “revealed a highly resilient, creative and active society”. “Civil initiatives took the lead where the state was absent and proved to be more reliable and successful. These qualities, which cut across identity-based fault lines in Turkey, demonstrate the country’s ability to heal its wounds.”

Mr. Erdogan was elected prime minister in 2003. His tenure has been a power consolidation project. But that now appears to have backfired. Mr. Erdogan’s political power rests in large part on support for the construction industry, which accounts for 40% of all fixed capital investment. When an estimated 300,000 buildings collapsed during earthquakes, that system literally collapsed, exposing the government’s lax enforcement of building codes and leading to hundreds of contractors being arrested for corruption and shoddy construction.

After two days of earthquakes, Mr. Erdogan promised to rebuild the devastated areas within a year. This led to a chorus of condemnation from engineering societies, local officials, and civil society organizations, who saw the president’s pledge as further evidence of a reckless disregard for both proper building practices and the cultural integration of communities spanning generations.

A public opinion poll conducted by Istanbul-based Spectrum House at the end of March found that 82% of voters believed local government should be strengthened and the centralization of power reversed in Mr. Erdogan’s presidential system. For Ana Maria Piloniyoglu, a political science professor who returned to help her hometown of Antakya after the earthquakes, this coup is about dignity.

“We will give a voice to the people of Antioch, so that the city can be rebuilt as before,” she told French reporters in March. Almost 80% of the ancient city was destroyed. “I don’t know if it will be listened to, but it will remain as a reference point.”

Disasters often bring new visions of a better future. “Demands for political change can emerge from unexpected places, and when they do, they can offer hope to millions of others,” MIT economics professor Daron Acemoglu and Turkish investment banker Sehat Tokgoz noted in a recent op-ed for Project Syndicate. “This is what real change requires, more than just a new government.”

Mr. Erdogan’s main presidential rival in the election has vowed to restore the independence of institutions such as parliament, the judiciary and a free press if elected. Regardless of the outcome of the ballot, popular demands for democratic change are already building a different Turkish future.

