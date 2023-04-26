Damascus says new EU sanctions impede assistance to Syrians affected by the quake





Damascus, Syria – Syria condemned, on Tuesday, the new European sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying that the measures impeded the arrival of aid to the areas affected by the devastating earthquake.

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 25 people and eight entities accused of involvement in human rights abuses and drug trafficking in the war-torn country.

The bloc said in a statement that the sanctions “do not aim to impede the provision of humanitarian aid to any part of the country” hit by a deadly earthquake on February 6.

An official at the Syrian Foreign Ministry accused the European Union of “repeating lies” by “claiming that sanctions against Syria do not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid or access to food and medical equipment,” according to the official Syrian news agency, SANA.

The official said these measures pose a “serious threat to the lives and livelihood of Syrians.”

After Western allies, the United States and Britain, the bloc imposed sanctions on Samer Kamal al-Assad and branded Badie al-Assad, his cousins, over their alleged involvement in smuggling the stimulant drug Captagon, a major source of income for Damascus.

The European Union has also imposed sanctions on other parties, including private security companies for helping the Syrian regime recruit fighters, and the Russian engineering and construction company Stroytransgaz for its control of the country’s largest phosphate mines.

On February 23, the European Union said it would ease sanctions against Syria for six months to speed up aid deliveries to the quake-stricken country, after the United States announced a similar move.

But the Syrian Foreign Ministry official on Tuesday dismissed the measure as having “no effect at all, it’s pure propaganda.”

The European Union imposed sanctions on the Syrian government and associated individuals and entities following Damascus’ crackdown on protesters for more than a decade.

Since 2011, the Syrian war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.

