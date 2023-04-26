Series of earthquakes shake the North Island of New Zealand





The first quake occurred at 10:16 am at a depth of 21 km near the rural settlement of Birangau. It was followed by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 17 km a few minutes later at the same location, and then two smaller earthquakes – mag 3.9 and mag 3.5.

More than 25 people were reported dead in the hour after the first quake.

GeoNet reported that the first two are “severe”.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that there is no danger of a tsunami due to the earthquakes.

Residents could return after an earlier message that if the tremor was “prolonged and strong” they should evacuate, particularly in coastal areas, said Ian McDonald, a warden for the Hooke Bay Civil Defense Emergency Management Group.

He confirmed that there had been no major damage in Berangao, although the local school and some residents had been evacuated.

Farmers Gretchen and Leighton King are no strangers to earthquakes, but a “rumbling and wobbly” quake of magnitude 5.9, followed by three more in quick succession, had them running to get the car.

The Kings were home when the quake struck, and they described it as the biggest they had ever felt.

No stranger to earthquakes in Pōrangahau, by the time the third quake hit, they decided to move out of the house where they felt safer waiting for their cars.

“It was a fair jolt,” Gretchen King said, adding that it lasted about 30 seconds, followed by aftershocks.

“We’ve had a few earthquakes but it was the biggest we’ve ever felt.”

The “rumbling and wobbly” earthquake knocked a painting, a mirror and some items off the shelves of the house, but there was no major damage to their home.

“It was a real back-and-forth,” she said.

