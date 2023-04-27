Hawkes Bay’s response to the recent earthquake is of interest to civil defence





Hawke’s Bay Civil Defense Emergency Management Group Controller Ian McDonald (front left) surveys his team during the Hurricane Gabriel response.

Wednesday’s “severe” 5.9-magnitude earthquake near Bornagahau has left many people stranded in the Hawke’s Bay area, with many not knowing whether to leave or stay as the possibility of a tsunami arose.

Despite slight hesitation and some confusion, Ian McDonald, controller of emergency management for Hawke’s Bay civil defense, said he was generally pleased with how people managed their own safety.

“I’m really happy with how the community has responded,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

In terms of evictions, the clear message was that people should not wait for an official warning to evacuate, and should follow the “long or vigorous” self-evacuation rule regarding their status.

The length is considered to be longer than a minute, and the strong makes it difficult to stand.

In any earthquake scenario, they should also use the “drop, cover and hold” system as a first response.

But who had to vacate on Wednesday? McDonald said it depends on a lot of factors.

“Everyone will feel it differently relative to where they are in relation to the epicenter, or even what kind of building they are in at the time.”

He said that in his view in Hastings, Wednesday’s event met the district’s “long” criteria because it was over 60 seconds long, but not the “strong” one where people could still stand.

“In terms of an official evacuation, we will not initiate this in a prolonged or vigorous scenario unless we confirm tsunami activity.”

GNS assured the agency within 30 minutes of the earthquakes that there was no danger of a tsunami, so McDonald said civil defense could then pass it on to the public.

Of course, MacDonald said there would always be those who weren’t ready, and that civil defense has pushed and will continue to push “long or strong” messages regarding tsunamis and earthquakes.

“The earthquakes we feel are obviously close to the coast or outside the subduction zone, so the earthquakes we feel are the ones that will have the greatest risk of a near source tsunami.

“They can reach the coast in 20 to 30 minutes, which is why we often don’t have time to issue official warnings.”

MacDonald also noted that large earthquakes can disrupt or cut off civil defense communications, similar to what happened in Hurricane Gabriel.

“Things that will cause us a big problem are about seven and eight degrees, and we will feel it and notice the damage. Warning systems depend on things like strength and ability to communicate.”

He said the police and other agencies have their own systems and protocols.

“They were doing reassuring patrols and giving us feedback on what was going on and who was evacuating up the hill.”

A big focus when a larger event occurs will be on immediate rapid response, providing things like food, water and shelter.

“The key thing is for people to take action quickly to save their lives and keep them safe, and once we get to the next point, the broader response begins.”

Similar to the other advice in the hurricane, McDonald said there are key things people can do to prepare.

“I think the most important thing for people to remember in scenarios like this where people need to evacuate immediately is that they have a small bag. This could just be an old little backpack with some basic bits and pieces.”

People should look at the Get Ready website for more information on what to pack in their bags and other advice on preparing for natural disasters.

