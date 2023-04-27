The European Union is contributing €5 million to support children and families affected by the earthquake in Syria





Damascus, 27 April 2023 – The European Union has contributed €5 million in humanitarian funding to support UNICEF to provide emergency cash assistance to families affected by the earthquake in Syria.

In Syria, more than 8.8 million people, including 3.7 million children, were affected by the deadly earthquakes of February 6, 2023. The situation remains dire and hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced, whether in collective shelters, reception centers or in host communities. Many children and families are now in urgent need of water, shelter, food, and emergency medical and psychosocial assistance. Families caring for children with disabilities and families headed by women are at particular risk.

“With soaring prices and inadequate income levels, many families struggled to make ends meet in Syria already before the devastating earthquakes. “Cash assistance provides a lifeline to some of these most vulnerable children and their families,” said Angela Kearney, UNICEF Representative in Syria.

“After crisis and crisis, Syrian children need our support more than ever,” said Janiz Lenaric, European Commissioner for Crisis Management. “Cash transfers are the most efficient and effective in helping families affected by earthquakes. They can choose to spend it on what they and their children need most. Through our humanitarian partnerships, we are committed to ensuring that EU solidarity continues to reach the children most in need across Syria,” Lenarci added.

The EU funding will help UNICEF expand its cash assistance programs with increased cash payments for existing beneficiaries and cash assistance for new beneficiaries. More than 100,000 people from the most vulnerable groups will benefit from this support, more than half of whom are children. UNICEF’s post-distribution monitoring survey indicates that the provision of unconditional and unrestricted cash assistance gives royal families flexibility in how they use them.

The new funding from the European Union comes in addition to previous contributions to UNICEF’s multisectoral support for children in Syria. Since 2016, the European Union has provided more than €55 million in humanitarian funding to support UNICEF for children across the country.

######

Notes to editors:

UNICEF’s Basic Needs Cash Support Program provides unconditional and unrestricted cash assistance to vulnerable families to help them cover their basic needs. It benefits female-headed households, families with disabled children or orphaned children living in urban slums affected by a high level of displacement and housing destruction. When the earthquake struck, more than 75,000 people were benefiting from the program in Aleppo and Hama governorates.

UNICEF’s Integrated Social Protection Program for Children with Disabilities provides unconditional and unrestricted cash assistance to families caring for children with severe mental and/or physical disabilities. When the earthquake struck, more than 11,000 people were benefiting from the program in Aleppo and Hama governorates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unicef.org/syria/press-releases/european-union-contributes-5-million-support-earthquake-affected-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos