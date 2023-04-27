DNV Attracts Seismic Engineering Partners for JIP Wind Farm





Hamburg, Germany — DNV has embarked on a new Joint Industrial Project (JIP) to enhance certainty in the design process for wind farms in earthquake-prone regions.

ACE2 is a follow-up to the Mitigation of Hurricane and Earthquake Challenges (ACE) JIP and will investigate issues not addressed in this project.

Topics to be covered are geotechnical aspects such as damping and liquefaction, crane installation vessels, seismic load analysis details and specific Taiwanese and Japanese needs.

DNV will use the results to update Recommended Practice DNV-RP-0585 Seismic Design of Wind Power Plants.

“When we look at projections for installed offshore wind capacity worldwide, we expect Asia to overtake Europe in the 2030s and North America in the 2040s,” said Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President of Renewables Certification at DNV. “Especially in Asia and the United States, wind turbines and offshore substations must be designed to meet challenging conditions such as earthquakes. This collaborative effort by the industry will increase the financial strength of future wind farms in seismic zones.”

Marcus Klose, Head of Steel Structures at DNV added, “It appears that one of our areas of focus will be on conditions in Japan. Japan has the sixth longest coastline in the world with ambitious government targets to install 10 GW of offshore wind by 2030. Therefore, attention needs to be paid Hurricanes, earthquakes and tsunamis in the project design life cycle.

Companies joining DNV at the ACE2 launch meeting included CDEE, Equinor, Jan de Nul, Kajima, Obayashi, Ørsted, Penta-Ocean, Shell, Shimizu, Siemens Gamesa, Taisei, Van Oord and Vestas.

Others can apply to join until the deadline at the end of April.

In 2021, DNV published what it claimed was the world’s first Recommended Practice for Reducing Cost, Warranty and Liability Risks and Optimizing Wind Power Plant Design for Seismic Conditions in emerging wind energy markets such as Asia Pacific and the United States. After 18 months in the business, ACE JIP has accumulated enough experience from players across the industry to adapt wind turbine design methodologies for those extreme environmental conditions, such as earthquakes.

