Feel safe and prepare: earthquake safety at home

The first part of this series discussed how individuals and communities can take active roles in earthquake preparedness. While the thought of such a major disaster occurring in the Pacific Northwest is daunting for most people, there are tools available to communities and citizens to prepare themselves for such an event.

This article summarizes some of the valuable resources provided by FEMA’s newly published P-530 (available freely on the Internet). The vision of the FEMA Strategic Plan 2018-2022 is a Prepared and Resilient State, achievable through full community participation in preparedness and mitigation.

FEMA document P-530 provides easy-to-understand information about earthquakes, other hazards associated with earthquakes, and how to prepare, protect, survive, respond, recover, and repair before/after experiencing an earthquake. The following sections briefly summarize the document with some information about earthquake preparedness and how to implement the suggestions.

Bring

Earthquake preparations fall into three categories: (1) secure your living space, (2) develop a plan, and (3) create a disaster kit. Doing all the suggested tasks to secure your living space can be overwhelming, so we are going to list some simple, low-cost solutions that people can do at home right now.

Look for fall hazards. Moving heavy and loose items from the top shelves and cabinets to the lower areas will help prevent potential injury during an earthquake. Securing other items to walls such as picture frames, bookcases, water heaters, and gym equipment also helps prevent injury and keeps vents clear of falling debris. Keeping exits clear of clutter is important for a safe escape after an earthquake. These tasks can also be applied to school and office spaces.

make a plan. Individuals should make plans with their family and friends in the event of an earthquake. Learn and practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” identify safe spaces within buildings you regularly occupy, designate someone to take disaster supplies and emergency contacts, and create a post-event communication and reunion plan. It is helpful to designate someone outside the potential vibration area to contact in the event of an event to communicate safety information and site status.

Make several. Putting together a disaster preparedness kit is crucial. The supplies within the kit should provide the basics for three to seven days of survival. You don’t need to build the kit in one day. Instead, you should pack a few supplies each time you go to the grocery store as your budget allows. When creating a disaster preparedness kit, make sure it is mobile and ready to evacuate with you. The kit should include water or a water filtration system, non-perishable food, medical supplies and a first aid kit, flashlight, sanitation kits, blankets, and sturdy shoes. Small amounts of disaster supplies can be stored in your car and office if you are not home during the event. For a complete list, please refer to the FEMA P-530 document online.

Protect

There is no such thing as “earthquake proof,” but we can reduce our risks through mitigation. Consider purchasing earthquake insurance to protect your financial investment in your home and other personal belongings. If possible, also update your home to be safer during an earthquake with structure improvements. These can include small projects such as tying up water heaters, anchor and garage decks, to larger projects that may require a contractor or engineering assistance such as retrofitting masonry chimneys and strengthening unreinforced stone or masonry foundations.

survive

The best way to reduce injury during an earthquake is to “drop in, cover and wait.” Get down on your hands and knees if possible, cover your head and neck with your hands or move under furniture, and continue until the shaking stops. Don’t run outside, instead stay where you are until the shaking stops. If you are outside when an event occurs, stay away from building exteriors, power lines, trees, and other hazards that might break or fall. Once the shaking stops, stay in the building if there is no noticeable damage or evacuate if there is any indication of damage. Check for injuries and try to treat them if trained, check for other hazards (shut off gas supplies and check for fires), and prepare for aftershocks.

Experiencing an earthquake firsthand can also be an emotional shake-up. Preparing for and learning about earthquakes before they happen will help you stay calm and safe during and after the event. Getting ready doesn’t happen overnight. Prepare yourself, your home, and your community to learn about new resources and tools. For more details on preparation, protection, survival, response, recovery, and repair, search for “FEMA P-530” online.

Stephanie Schulz is a graduate research assistant in the College of Civil Engineering and Building at Oregon State University. Erica C. Fisher is an assistant professor in the College of Civil and Building Engineering at Oregon State University.

