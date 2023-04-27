Syria: Aleppo earthquake victims receive continuous support – Syrian Arab Republic





(MissionNewswire) Salesian missionaries worked in Aleppo, Syria*, long before the war broke out 12 years ago. They have continued their support even in the face of difficulties, as they faced further challenges due to the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

The Salesians resumed activities for the 1,100 young people at the Salesian Youth Center and stepped up to help those affected by the earthquake. One Salesian said, “We are trying to get back to normal life, but we are still in waiting mode. People are afraid of another big earthquake and there are still thousands of people who still cannot go home.” Salesians handle emergencies, distribute food and fuel vouchers, and provide free technical assistance to monitor structural damage to buildings.

Jamil was sleeping on the eleventh floor of his building with his parents and siblings when the earthquake struck. He recounted, “I don’t know how we got all the floors, but we got to safety. It took weeks before we could go home and we stayed with the Salesians. Now, even though we’re back, my dad can’t sleep. He was having a hard time.” He couldn’t breathe and his heart was beating, so now he sleeps in the convenience store where he works.”

The earthquake worsened the health situation in the country, which was already dire due to the war. Cases of cholera, scabies, diarrhea, hepatitis and measles have been detected. With a shortage of doctors and infrastructure, the only solution is private hospital care, which is inaccessible to most people. According to the United Nations, more than 9,000 buildings have collapsed in Syria, many of them uninhabitable. It is estimated that 8.8 million people need emergency aid.

To deal with the trauma, the Salesians in Damascus provided psychosocial support and training to young Salesian volunteers. Matteo Colmenares, a Salesian volunteer in Aleppo, explained, “The initiative was great for the young people. It was the first time we had a good rest and slept well after the earthquake. It was also a time to recharge our batteries to continue helping those in need during Holy Week.”

Colmenares noted that although the people had left the Salesian center and returned to their homes, the Salesians still supported them. In the first weeks of March, all the people we hosted returned to their homes or to temporary rented accommodation. Every 20 days, we continue to provide assistance by distributing food vouchers, hygiene products and fuel to 200 families. For those who fear that their homes are still unsafe, we have provided qualified engineers for damage assessment so that they can get financial assistance for rehabilitation.”

Salesians also installed solar panels at the Don Bosco House in Aleppo so that they would not be dependent on fuel and generators 22 hours a day when there was no electricity. Salesians will start another project to provide medical care and support to more than 200 people whose cardiovascular health has deteriorated due to the earthquake and its aftershocks.

These initiatives are supported by Salesian organizations around the world. To date, 1.8 million euros have been donated. The Salesian Mission office in Madrid has provided 400,000 euros earmarked for emergency aid and education in Aleppo, shelter in the Salesian house in Kafroun, installation of solar panels, and reconstruction projects to be carried out in the coming months.

###

