The magnitude 4.2 earthquake in Hawaii prompted officials to closely monitor nearby volcanoes





People felt a 4.2-magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon in the Big Island of Hawaii.

The quake occurred off the Ka’ Coast, about 7.5 miles east-southeast of Pahala, shortly after 4:30pm GMT.

There were 89 earthquake reports in the first half hour.

“The vibration intensity reported was very light (on a V scale on the modified Mercalli scale) and little or no damage is expected,” the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

A series of earthquakes rocked New Zealand, and there were no reports of injuries or major damage

An aerial view of the course ahead of the Sony Hawaii Open at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2022, in Honolulu. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

There was no apparent impact on Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

However, the observatory continues to monitor Hawaii’s volcanoes for any changes.

This earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala region, which has been going on since 2019.

Earthquakes have been seen in the area dating back to the 1960s.

Lava erupts in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of Kilauea Volcano on January 6, 2023, in Kilauea, Hawaii. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)

Hawaii Hacker Dies After Falling 40 Feet On Lanikai Billbox Track: Reports

Aftershocks are likely in the coming days and weeks, and the agency also reported a 3.9-magnitude earthquake in the evening a few hours later,

This earthquake occurred six miles northeast of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo at 7:27 PM HST.

There were 110 reports from people who felt it within the first 30 minutes, with no damage expected.

An aerial view of the Mauna Loa volcano that erupted on December 9, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)

The observatory said that the depth of the earthquake, its location, and the seismic waves recorded for it indicate a source due to the bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, which is a common source of earthquakes in this region.

“The event was likely related to the stress of the island’s weight on the underlying ocean crust and was not directly related to volcanic processes,” she added, adding that the quake had no apparent impact on the Kulauea, Mauna Loa or Hualali volcanoes.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the USGS and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaii and American Samoa.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

