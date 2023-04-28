Uncategorized
WHO launches new initiative to improve pandemic preparedness
To help countries better prepare for future pandemics, WHO today launched a new initiative that provides guidance on integrated planning to respond to any respiratory pathogen such as influenza or coronavirus.
New Initiative for Preparedness and Resilience to Emerging Threatsor PRET, incorporates the latest tools and approaches for collaborative learning and collective action established during the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent public health emergencies.
Through the initiative, WHO will use a transmission mode approach to guide countries in pandemic planning, given that many capacities and capabilities are shared among pathogen groups. PRET is responding to a request for technical guidance and support to promote and strengthen integrated preparedness and response, as outlined in World Health Assembly resolutions.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other health emergencies have shown that countries need to be operationally ready to respond to infectious disease threats, with tailored preparedness plans in hand and better coordination and cooperation with other sectors such as agriculture.
“Preparedness, prevention and response activities must not be the domain of the health sector alone,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Just as health emergencies impact many sectors, our preparedness and response efforts must span sectors, disciplines and pathogens. It is also critical that community engagement and equity be at the center of our efforts, especially for those populations who are marginalized and most at risk.”
PRET is an evolution in WHO’s approach to pandemic preparedness by applying a mode of transmission lens, rather than focusing on specific diseases. WHO will continue to develop and disseminate guidelines on specific diseases as needed.
The launch of the initiative comes on the final day of meetings with more than 120 individuals representing Member States, partners and the WHO Secretariat to define the way forward for PRET, including the development of a global implementation roadmap for respiratory pathogen pandemic preparedness.
The first module of the PRET initiative focuses on respiratory pathogens, including influenza, coronaviruses and respiratory syncytial virus. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the potential threat of avian influenza, this module will enable countries to critically review, test and update their respiratory pandemic planning efforts to ensure they have functional capacities and capabilities.
The process of identifying the next group of pathogens, such as arboviruses, to be addressed under this initiative is underway. This will follow the priorities identified through ten proposals to strengthen the global architecture for health emergency preparedness, response and resilience (HEPR).
The PRET initiative opens a new era of pandemic preparedness and represents the evolution of WHO’s core activities to support all Member States in strengthening health emergency preparedness, prevention and response capacity and capability. The initiative can also serve to operationalize the goals and provisions of the Pandemic Agreement, which is currently being negotiated by WHO member states.
Following input and discussion among meeting participants, WHO invites stakeholders to this global call to action to advance pandemic preparedness for respiratory pathogens.
A call to action
WHO, Member States and partners are working together to identify and implement priority actions to strengthen national, regional and global preparedness for pandemics and emerging infectious disease threats. We recognize the role of communities and all sectors and the need for concerted and sustained momentum to end the cycle of panic and neglect that is all too common in pandemic preparedness and response.
We recall the lessons from previous epidemics and pandemics, especially those caused by respiratory pathogens. These pathogens represent and will continue to represent a significant global threat with the potential to cause enormous morbidity and mortality, overwhelm health systems, destabilize the global economy, and exacerbate inequities that exist in access to and tools for pandemic prevention and health care for all people.
This is a call to action to accelerate preparedness for pandemics and emerging threats globally. Effective preparedness relies on robust planning and coordinated action. A collective commitment to the following actions will enable progress to be made by December 2025, as described in the Preparedness and Resilience to Emerging Threats (PRET) Monitoring Framework:
- Update preparedness plans that confirm priority actions and which have taken into account the lessons learned from past events. Recognizing the risks posed by respiratory pathogens, respiratory pathogen pandemic planning based on topics identified in PRET Module #1: Planning for Pandemic Respiratory Pathogens is a priority
- Increase connectivity among stakeholders in pandemic preparedness planning through systematic coordination and cooperation. This includes building fair systems; performance of joint exercises; and exchange of information on good practices, challenges and opportunities.
- Commit to sustainable investment, financing and monitoring of pandemic preparedness with a particular focus on addressing deficiencies identified during past pandemics and epidemics.
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has shown what can be achieved with political commitment, community engagement and funding. The core of this work is to ensure equality so that together we can be prepared for the next pandemic. Society-wide action is needed to achieve the progress described in this Call to Action. Implementation should therefore strengthen the resilience of communities; maintain, maintain and build on routine systems; and leverage broader emergency preparedness and response capacities.
This call to action was issued at the Global Meeting on Preparedness and Resilience to Emerging Threats (PRET): Global Meeting for Future Pandemic Respiratory Pathogens held on 24-26 April 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.
