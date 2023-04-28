Türkiye Earthquake: Emergency Report (26.04.2023) – Türkiye





On the morning of February 6, 2023, at 4:17 am, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 and the second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 hit 9 hours later Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa. and Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana, home to nearly 14 million people including some 1.8 million Syrian refugees. Aftershocks continue in Disaster Area 1.

The last official announcement of deaths in the earthquake was made on 5 April. Accordingly, the number of those who lost their lives reached 50,399. The number of injured reached 107,204. The Life Support Organization published its previous report on the situation on April 12. Developments in the region between April 12-26 are listed below:

On April 20, a severe storm and typhoon in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş caused damage to tents and containers in temporary settlements. One person was killed and 44 injured in the storm.

According to the president’s statement on April 25, 29,600 aftershocks have been recorded since February 6 and 311,000 buildings have been rendered unusable due to earthquake 2.

According to the Turkey Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment (TERRA) report, approximately $4.35 billion is needed for recovery and reconstruction operations related to WASH damages and $6.7 billion for education in earthquake zone 3.

The Development Bank of the Council of Europe (CEB) has provided a €250 million loan to the Government of Turkey in response to the Kahramanmaraş earthquake. The loan will support the resumption of vital health services in the short term and the building of resilient health infrastructure in the medium term.

A catch-up program is planned for August 1st – September 1st to compensate students for learning losses

It is estimated that about 14,400 children are born in the earthquake zone within one month and the number of pregnant women is 130,000. According to the Ministry of Health, 23,678 babies have been born in the disaster area since February 6, 6.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, about 20 percent of those affected by the earthquake who migrated to cities have returned. It is estimated that the reasons for this return include economic hardship and the high cost of living in other cities.

According to recent research by the Turkish Housing Sector Group, house rents in Turkey increased by an average of 16 percent after the earthquakes. The provinces that experienced an increase in rents (40%-95% range) are Çorum, Zonguldak, Bursa, Manisa, Konya and Gaziantep8.

According to an official announcement on April 14, 70,000 Syrian refugees had temporarily crossed into Syria9. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, estimated that 16,000 refugees had returned to Turkey as of April 20.

Hatay province announced the continuation of the demolition of damaged buildings and the removal of rubble in 78 neighborhoods of Antakya and Difni. Dumping of rubble from demolished buildings in Hatay in the Yesilköy neighborhood of Samandağ raises concerns among those affected by the disaster who live there that the rubble contains asbestos.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is focusing its emergency response in the most affected provinces of Hatay, Adiyaman and Kahramanmaraş. In addition, the STL is complementing its emergency response with activities in 8 provinces of Diyarbakir, Şanlıurfa, Batman, Mardin, Adana, Mersin, Izmir and Istanbul. The STL plans to conduct an assessment in Malatya next week.

STL implements and plans to continue its activities in the sectors of Shelter and Non-Food Items, Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education, Temporary Settlement Support (TSS), Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Protection in Cases Emergency.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon has reached a total of 176,019 affected persons in 11 provinces since 6 February.

