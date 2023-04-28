The United Nations Development Program and the United Kingdom are collaborating to reduce the burden of waste management in the earthquake zone [EN/TR] – Türkiye





Kelis receives a new street-cleaning van to help deal with the influx of thousands of earthquake survivors

Ankara, 28 April 2023 – With the delivery of the new road sweeper vehicle to Kilis Municipality, UNDP and the UK have launched a US$1.9 million program to meet the urgent needs of Turkish communities affected by the earthquakes of 6 February 2023. UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Fenton introduced The new car was delivered to Kilis Mayor Servet Ramadan on April 27, 2023. The city also received 110 waste containers and 200 packages of sanitary and cleaning supplies for vulnerable families. A “garbage taxi” – a small garbage truck designed for navigating the narrow streets of Kilis – is also on the way.

Although Kilis escaped the massive devastation of the neighboring provinces, it bore the brunt of the earthquake disaster in a different way, with tens of thousands of survivors from the neighboring regions taking refuge in the city. This is not the first time that Kelis has provided shelter to such a large influx of people. During the refugee crisis caused by the civil war across the border in Syria, the population of Kilis rose from 120,000 to more than 220,000. Before the earthquakes, Kilis hosted, on a per-capital basis, the largest share of Syrians under temporary protection of any municipality in Turkey. Now the earthquake has pushed the municipality’s population to nearly 300,000.

“We applaud the continued generosity of Kelis, a proud city with proud roots,” said UNDP’s Fenton. “We see from the example of Kilis how widespread the impact of earthquakes is across Turkey, as millions of people who have lost their homes and property seek shelter with their friends and relatives in safer locations. This movement creates great challenges for the host municipalities, which struggle to provide public services to the new arrivals. Waste management is under pressure, and this is where UNDP is keen to help, with funding from the UK.”

“The Kilis district has seen a 40 percent increase in its population in the ten weeks following the disaster, and one of our most important duties is to provide healthy and decent living conditions for all our residents now,” said Mayor Ramazan Ramazan. “We have had a close partnership with UNDP since before the earthquakes, and since then they have provided waste containers and hygiene kits. The street sweeper delivered today will improve our waste management, helping to keep our streets clean and healthy for everyone.”

The road sweeper truck will provide an urgently required waste collection and street cleaning service for a busy city that produces an estimated 320-330 tons of garbage every day. The partnership between UNDP and the UK will provide similar support to other sites, including those where earthquakes destroyed all waste management capacity.

In addition, UK funding will enable UNDP to set up mobile and temporary centers providing essential care services to vulnerable people in the worst affected provinces of Hatay, Adiyaman and Kahramanmaraş; and organizing vocational training to help the displaced start rebuilding their lives in some of the worst-affected areas.

The UK funding has been provided in response to a UNDP request under the UN Flash Appeal dated 16 February 2023.

“After the devastating earthquakes, the UK immediately responded to the Turkish government’s request for humanitarian support,” said British Ambassador Jill Morris. “The UK Government launched its fastest humanitarian response in its history. Our search and rescue teams were on site within 72 hours, and a UK medical team treated over 18,000 people. In addition, we helped deliver over 534 tonnes of aid to Turkey and Syria. We continue our support for the international response, working with UN agencies. We hope the street sweeper truck provided with our funding will help ease the burden of waste management on the city.”

The February earthquakes struck 110,000 square kilometers in southern Turkey, killing more than 50,700 people, displacing 3.3 million (more than 20 percent of the region’s total population), and destroying more than 313,000 buildings. The Turkey Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment (TERRA), a financial impact analysis of the disaster conducted by the Turkish government with support from the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank, estimated the total damage and loss caused by the earthquakes in the United States. $103.6 billion.

Bahar Paykoc, Communications Assistant for UNDP Turkey, [email protected]

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build countries that can withstand crises, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for all. On the ground in 177 countries and territories, we provide global perspective and local insights to help empower lives and build resilient nations.

