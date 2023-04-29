Benefit party supports Syria and Turkey after the earthquake – Oberlin Review





On February 6, Turkey and Syria were devastated by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, the largest earthquake the region has seen since 1939. More than 18 million people have been affected by the disaster, with more than 55,000 dead and millions displaced from their homes.

Conservatory and college musicians have found a way to put their skills to use to make a difference in the form of benefit concerts. Oberlin’s last two concerts have been produced by The Musikos Collective, a student-run Oberlin-based organization founded by third-year double class Daniel Knapp, sophomore Diana Reid, and third-year double class Aaron Lieberman. Last year, Musikos performed at the Ukraine Merit Concert, and on March 31 of this year, the Concert for Syria and Turkey took place.

“We originally founded Musikos as just a kind of platform for the concert series,” said Knapp. “Then it kind of evolved into a progression organization, and this academic year we gave 13 concerts. I think the Syria-Turkey concert was one of the best successes in that regard.”

The ceremony was held at the First United Methodist Church in Oberlin, and featured a large group of students from various disciplines. Among these performances were pieces of Western classical canon, Turkish and Anatolian folk songs, and an impromptu jazz piece. He was one of the artists in the fourth year of Uzum College Pamuksu, a multidisciplinary vocalist and an international student from Turkey.

“At first I was hurt by the political and racial connotations of people in Oberlin who didn’t talk about this,” Pamukso said. “Then I heard about this concert happening and I said, ‘I need to do this.’ Oberlin has international students from Turkey, and I personally just want to feel supported.”

The college sent an email to express condolences, though the students felt this wasn’t enough. However, many students felt motivated to take action, which is exactly what Musikos and other musicians have done.

“I think it’s really great that the school was set up to give us the opportunity to have concerts like this,” said Knapp. “That’s something we were going to do anyway.”

Most of the music tracks were chosen with the intention of sympathizing with those affected by the crisis. Not only does this encourage listeners to take out their checkbooks, but it helped both performers and listeners better understand Turkish and Syrian culture, making the issue feel more personal and less distant.

“My group presented a piece called ‘Vazgetyim’ by Ara Dinkjian, an Armenian-American composer,” said Pamukso. “It’s a very sad tone that was kind of appropriate for the occasion. It’s about letting go of a loved one, and a lot of people have had to let go of their friends and family.”

In the Syria-Turkey concert, Musikos raised over a thousand dollars for three different non-profit organizations including UNICEF and AKUT’s Search and Rescue Association, based in Turkey, specifically targeting relief efforts for earthquake victims.

Another factor to producing any concert is to make it happen while the problem is still being researched and reported. With the occurrence of a catastrophic global event such as the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, the media as a whole tends to focus on it for a brief period of time, before moving on to the next hot topic.

“There’s a timing for that,” Reed said. “But I think it’s also a testament to how quickly people in Oberlin can get out there in support of a cause.”

Despite taking place more than a month after the earthquake, there were 30 individual artists, divided into 13 groups.

“Benefit parties give us something tangible to do,” said Reid. “If we can make music together, raise money, continue to inspire hope and make sure they know they’re not alone, I think that’s one of the most powerful things we can do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oberlinreview.org/30147/conservatory/benefit-concert-supports-syria-and-turkiye-after-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos