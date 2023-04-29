Destructive earthquakes in southern Türkiye and northern Syria, April 27, 2023, Status Report 22 [EN/TR] – Türkiye





Humanitarian support efforts continue to heal the wounds of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, and the Ministry of Interior announced in its latest statement that the loss of life in the earthquakes whose epicenter was Kahramanmaraş had risen to 50,783. The identities of 985 dead have not yet been determined. The number of migrants who lost their lives in the region reached 7,302.

Heavy rains and heavy flooding on March 15 led to further devastation in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa districts. At least 21 people were killed in the floods.

These earthquakes were reused in the largest search and rescue operation in history Shelly Cheatham, director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Latin America and the Caribbean and field coordinator for the United Nations earthquake response in Turkey, said a large number of search and rescue teams from more than 70 countries are mobilizing to save lives and provide humanitarian aid in the earthquake zone. She reminded us that thousands of people and even dogs are part of the search and rescue effort.

While the unspeakable losses and sorrows continue into the third month, life continues in the tent cities and container cities. Meanwhile, last week, Ramadan, National Sovereignty Day and Children’s Day were celebrated on April 23, which made the pain even more bitter. Those who lost their homes and relatives in the earthquake visited the cemeteries and expressed their grief, saying, “We have a lot to talk about, but we have no one to talk to anymore.”

Earthquake survivors still need long-term, sustainable and effective support. The Ministry of National Education announced that it had prepared a training program between August 1 and September 1 to compensate for the interruption in education due to the disasters that afflicted students in the ten provinces, and stated that these disasters affected 16% of Turkey’s population. That is 14 million people. On the other hand, the construction of permanent housing continues. According to the latest statement by the Presidency, approximately 3.5 million people are currently hosted in temporary accommodation centres, public facilities and dormitories. It is planned to build 650,000 new homes and village houses to rehabilitate all cities affected by the earthquake.

