Earthquake or tremor? Kenyans are curious after the earthquake





A mild earthquake last night sent shock waves through parts of Kenya.

Just after 10pm on Friday, April 28, Kenyans hung out on social media platforms asking if anyone had experienced an earthquake where they were.

By Saturday afternoon, “earthquake” and “shake” were topping Twitter trends in Kenya, with netizens recounting their experiences and others, curious not to know what to do with the sudden ground shaking.

Was that an earthquake or an earthquake? ? – Dr. McCarthy. Mercy Running (@DrMercyRunning) Apr. 28

Those who were inside at the time said they saw moving objects for a few seconds. The tremor continued.

“I saw the furniture in my house move around a bit,” a photojournalist told The Standard.

Social media immediately buzzed with “seismic analysts” outdoing each other. Some said it was an earthquake, others said it was an earthquake.

But was it really?

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a website that details natural hazards that threaten lives, what Kenya experienced last night was an earthquake.

Another website that also tracks earthquakes, www.earthquaketrack.com, reports that Kenya has had no earthquakes in the past 24 hours, not in a single month.

The difference between earthquakes and earthquakes

Simply put, an earthquake is a sudden shaking of the ground that causes destruction, as a result of movements within the earth’s crust or volcanic action. It is of smaller size compared to earthquake.

Earthquakes and earthquakes are measured with a seismograph.

On the other hand, earthquake refers to the violent shaking of the earth’s surface, caused by the sudden release of energy in the earth’s lithosphere and which results in seismic waves.

Earthquakes can range in size from those that are too weak to be felt to those violent enough to throw people around and destroy entire cities.

From a distance, a large earthquake will feel like a gentle bump, followed after several seconds by a stronger shaking that may feel like a sharp shaking for a short time.

A nearby earthquake will feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few strong sharp tremors that pass quickly.

According to the USGS, here’s what to do after an earthquake:

Predict aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main earthquake. Aftershocks can cause building damage and falling debris that can injure you. Avoid open flames in damaged buildings. Earthquakes can damage gas lines, so don’t use lighters or matches. If you live near the coast, stay away from the beach. Earthquakes can cause dangerous tsunamis and floods. Drive carefully and plan alternative routes. Structural damage and outages in traffic lights can make it difficult to reach your destination.

