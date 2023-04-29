Türkiye: Earthquake Status Report 2023 No. 16, as of April 27, 2023 – Türkiye





This report was prepared by the OCHA Turkey mission in cooperation with humanitarian partners and covers the humanitarian situation and the earthquake response in Turkey. It covers the period from 21 to 27 April 2023.

Highlights

A major storm affected 300 families in Pazardzhik, injuring about 45 people and damaging shelter and property, including some recently provided to people affected by the earthquake.

Partners plan to increase cash and voucher assistance in several sectors to address evolving needs and conditions.

Food distribution is being reviewed as some partners plan to end the provision of cooked meals.

There is a persistent lack of WASH support in informal settlements.

9.1 million people affected

5.2 million targets for humanitarian assistance

3 million people have had to move from their homes

1.6 million people live in informal settlements

50 thousand people were killed

107 thousand wounded

Status overview

People who were forced to move after the earthquakes are showing interest in returning to their areas of origin. This is partly due to the pace of development of formal settlements that house people in containers (“container cities”). According to the Ministry of the Interior, about 20 percent of the people who moved temporarily to cities outside the quake-affected provinces are returning. Financial constraints and the high cost of living in host provinces may be potential factors for returnees. Rents increased by 47 percent in Gaziantep Province and 25 percent in Hatay Province between February and April (the national average where data is available is 16 percent). From refugees to affected provinces as well, for similar reasons. To meet the needs of the returning population, the authorities are trying to boost shelter capacity through temporary accommodation.

A severe storm hit the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş on April 20, affecting those affected by the earthquake. Tents and containers housing earthquake-affected people in both formal and informal settlements were destroyed and destroyed, exposing some of the affected families to harsh weather conditions. A monitoring visit to affected neighborhoods on 21 April by humanitarian partners found unconfirmed reports that one child died and at least 44 people were injured during the storms, and around 300 families were affected. Some of the privately donated containers used for shelter were badly damaged. Humanitarian actors, along with the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), responded: all families affected by the storm and subsequent floods received tents and blankets from partners in informal settlements, and AFAD provided tents in formal settlements. Other needs remain, including hygiene kits, vector control (primarily for mosquitoes), detergents and lice treatment. On April 25, a partner reported plans to supply lice shampoo to hygiene kits. Heavy rain and cool temperatures are expected for the weekend of April 29.

Nearly 70,000 Syrians have been issued permits to exit temporarily to Syria after the earthquake according to the authorities, mainly to check on their families and attend funerals. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, estimates that as of April 20, some 16,000 Syrians have returned to Turkey.

Training and awareness raising on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and Accountability to Affected Populations (PSEA) are being expanded. Information on PSEA’s standard messages and training materials now available to UN members have been shared and uploaded to ReliefWeb for others to access. Distribution of articles is encouraged. The PSEA Coordinator is exploring opportunities for a local and sustainable PSEA earthquake response initiative, with a focus on capacity building, with a focus on reaching new aid providers.

Women and girls continue to face unaddressed sectoral needs. These include the need for: spaces for women and children only; early recovery support for activities associated with care work; support to address violence against women (support for government interventions, case management centers, referrals, women’s shelters); cooking resume; support for family reunification; Safety and broad access for women and girls to WASH services and facilities, shelter and education; address health and hygiene issues and sexual and reproductive health services; gender-responsive design of resettlement settlements; And access to menstrual products, shampoos, hair removal, and underwear in different sizes. Gender-responsive assessments are being promoted as a key measure in addressing the perceived exclusion of women and girls from receiving appropriate assistance in some informal settlements in rural areas (including general and gender-related assistance). In parallel, the Working Group on the Empowerment of Women in Humanitarian Action and the Working Group on Information Management held a symposium on Gender Responsive Assessments in Humanitarian Action on 13 April, attended by 155 people from civil society organizations and UN agencies, to promote gender-sensitive needs. Assessments in the Turkish earthquake response.

The US$1 billion flash appeal to assist 5.2 million people affected by earthquakes is 30.2 percent funded, receiving $303.6 million as of April 27, 2023, including $10 million set aside by the Central Emergency Response Fund.

The Turkish government continues to lead the earthquake response in Turkey in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Department and with the support of the Turkish Red Crescent. The international humanitarian community continues to support the Government in providing immediate assistance to the affected population, including through the direct contribution of in-kind relief items for later distribution. In a collaborative effort, humanitarian partners mobilize emergency teams and relief operations, providing relief items such as food, medical supplies, shelter, hygiene and dignity kits, and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, among other basic needs.

