Türkiye honors PH for its assistance in earthquake rescue operations

MANILA, Philippines — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has awarded a humanitarian medal to the Philippine government for sending a contingent to help rescue efforts in the quake-hit country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Saturday.

According to the NDRRMC, Philippine Air Force (PAF) Diplomat Major Sain Erwin, who commanded the 82-strong unit, received the medal on behalf of the Philippine government in Ankara, Turkey on April 25.

“The Humanitarian Medal from Turkish President Erdogan means a lot to the members of the Philippine contingent which includes [Office of Civil Defense]. We thank President Erdogan for this kind gesture.

“Also, we once again commend and congratulate the team for leading the PAF Major Diploma for Humanitarian Services provided to earthquake victims in Turkey.” said Deputy Director of Civil Defense Ariel Nepomuceno.

In addition to the Humanitarian Medal, the Philippine Embassy also received a Certificate of Appreciation signed by Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to NDRRMC.

I would like to express my deep gratitude for the support and solidarity shown by your people and government regarding the devastating earthquakes that occurred on February 6, 2023 with the epicenter in Kahramanmaraş, which directly affected 11 cities and claimed the lives of tens of thousands of residents. the people.

The solidarity he showed us in these difficult times has become an important source of consolation for the Turkish people and will never be forgotten. This certificate of appreciation is a token of gratitude felt by the Turkish people,” Cavusoglu wrote in the certificate.

The NDRRMC said the Philippine unit was able to assist 1,022 patients and provide a total of 11,205 blankets, 5,000 headgear and 420 pairs of gloves to the victims.

RELATED STORIES PH Unit Team Sent in Earthquake-hit Turkey to End Operations Feb 24 New Earthquake Hits Turkey-Syria Border Two Weeks After Disaster

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image for the answer.

Your subscription cannot be saved. Try again. Your subscription has been successful.

read the following

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

SUBSCRIBE TO INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For comments, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnation.inquirer.net/214032/turkey-honors-ph-for-helping-in-earthquake-rescue-operations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos