IOM, Amazon and UPS Provide Aid to Earthquake-Stricken Areas in Turkey and Syria – Türkiye





GAZIANTEP – The International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amazon and UPS Foundation have provided a new batch of humanitarian aid to the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey and northwest Syria. Continuing their partnership, 17 truckloads of 500 pallets of clothing reached communities affected by the February disaster.

“The hardest thing for me is for my children to see other children wearing new clothes in preparation for Eid,” said Amoun, a widow who has been raising her two daughters on her own for more than five years.

The aid shipment arrived ahead of celebrations for Eid al-Fitr, the festive season that marks the end of Ramadan and is usually marked with new clothes for children. “But today I am very happy to see them full of joy and happiness after choosing clothes for them in the market. It helped us a lot, especially before Eid.”

The humanitarian aid was shipped by air to Istanbul with nine UPS flights taking off from the company’s Air Hub in Cologne. The UPS Air Hub connects markets internationally and currently serves as an airlift platform for humanitarian cargo. The humanitarian aid was then transferred to the IOM warehouse in Gaziantep, Turkey. There, the clothes were sorted and prepared for shipment to five provinces in southeastern Turkey and several camps for the displaced in northwestern Syria.

Amazon is supporting the response effort by continuously donating relief items and providing logistical support on the ground. This support follows an initial response in the aftermath of the earthquake that included more than 100 tons of donated goods and two Amazon Air relief flights.

Distributions are coordinated with national partners in the most affected areas in southeastern Turkey and through IOM implementing partners in northwest Syria, based on the needs of the affected communities. Distributions are organized in the form of “social markets”, and they allow people to get the clothes that they need and that fit them.

“This partnership leverages the strengths of the organizations involved,” said Martin Legas, Senior Emergency Coordinator for the International Organization for Migration in Turkey.

“It builds on IOM’s extensive experience in disaster response and humanitarian assistance, supply management system, extensive presence on the ground in Turkey and outreach to vulnerable populations in northwest Syria, combined with the global reach of Amazon and UPS, and expertise in logistics.” and commitment to support the earthquake response. This collaboration is having a tangible impact in the earthquake-affected areas.”

Thanks to the efforts of the International Organization for Migration and close collaboration with national and humanitarian actors and private sector partners, more than 1.1 million relief items have been dispatched to the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey. Meanwhile, more than 2.1 million relief items and 1.6 million medical items have been shipped to northwest Syria. In addition, IOM collaborates with national and implementing partners and other humanitarian groups to ensure access to healthcare and protection, provide expertise and support in managing temporary settlements and support recovery and reconstruction efforts. The International Organization for Migration, Amazon and UPS are committed to continue assisting affected populations in the earthquake zone in Turkey and northwest Syria.

Make a lifesaving donation to support the efforts of the International Organization for Migration.

For more information, please contact:

*Olga Borzenkova, [email protected], +90539792786*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/iom-amazon-and-ups-deliver-aid-earthquake-hit-areas-turkiye-and-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos