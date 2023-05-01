Publication of old photos of falsely damaged buildings under the name “Earthquake 2023 in Pakistan”





Copyright © 2017-2023 AFP. All rights reserved.

Several images of damaged homes have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter posts falsely claiming to show the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Pakistan in March 2023. The images – taken by AFP photographers – actually show earthquake damage to buildings in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in 2019 and in Turkey. in 2020.

The set of photos of the damaged homes was shared in this tweet on March 21, 2023. It has been retweeted over 150 times.

The Urdu tweet translates into English as: “There are reports that 45 to 50 people were injured in the earthquake in Shangla Swat.”

Shangla refers to a picturesque hill resort in the Swat Valley, located in Pakistan’s northwest region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan (archived link).

Pictures circulated online after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan and Afghanistan on March 21, 2023, killing at least 13 people, AFP reports (archived link).

Screenshot taken on April 25, 2023 of the misleading Twitter post.

All or some of the photos have also been shared here, here, and here on Facebook; And here, here, and here on Twitter in the same wrong vein.

A reverse image found that the images were from the 2019 earthquake in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and from the January 2020 earthquake in eastern Turkey’s Elazig province.

AFP (archived link) reported on September 24, 2019 that an earthquake killed 38 people and injured hundreds in the city of Mirpur in northeastern Pakistan.

AFP photographer Aamir Qureshi captured a photo of a boy dressed in blue standing on the wreckage of a house on September 24, 2019, seen here (archived link).

Here is a screenshot comparison of the misposted image (left) and the original AFP image (right):

Comparison of the falsely posted photo (left) and the original AFP photo (right).

Another image showing two men looking at a destroyed house was photographed by Qureshi on the outskirts of Mirpur on September 24, 2019, shown here (archived link).

Here is a screenshot comparison of the image shared to the false posts (left) and the original AFP image (right):

Comparison of the photo posted in the false posts (left) and the original AFP photo (right).

The photo showing four men looking at another destroyed house behind a leaning pole was shot by Qureshi at the same location on the same day, shown here (archived link).

Here is a screenshot comparison of the image shared to the false posts (left) and the original AFP image (right):

Comparison of the falsely posted photo (left) and the original AFP photo (right).

The top right photo in the misleading posts shows the aftermath of an earthquake in the eastern province of Elazig, Turkey, in January 2020.

The photo – by AFP correspondent Ilyas Akingin – shows Turkish officials and police working on a flattened building site, shown here (archived link).

Here is a screenshot comparison of the image shared to the false posts (left) and the original AFP image (right):

Comparison of the falsely posted photo (left) and the original AFP photo (right).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.33DU2BU The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos