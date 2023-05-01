Earthquakes can happen here – Lowell Sun





Nashua, NH – OMG, I felt it.

But according to scientific data, it was too far away, and the timing was off.

Californians will probably laugh at me because people there understand what real earthquakes are. I just read that the Golden State experiences about 500 earthquakes a year, and they are the kind that are “big enough to be detected and felt by the locals”.

On April 23rd, Sunday night, around 10:30pm, I was sitting on my couch and felt my floor vibrate and heard the basement door creak. It was very short, maybe three seconds.

Earthquake! It’s time to drop in, cover and wait as emergency preparedness guides advise.

No, not exactly. But there was one measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale that happened in Adams, New York, that day, and it could be felt all the way to Walpole, New Hampshire. The thing is, it was reported at 2:10 PM, so what did you hear and feel several hours later?

Two days later, the Granite State also recorded some earthquakes within its borders, but no one around the Nashua area reported any underground rumbling or clattering of dishes in tanks, etc.

The USGS confirmed that a 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Sandwich, New Hampshire, at about 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, shaking the state’s central region near Squam Lake. People as far away as Manchester say they have felt it. By the way, if an earthquake scores less than 2, you don’t even know it happened because you don’t feel it.

WMUR-News 9 meteorologist Matt Hoenig recently told TV viewers that New Hampshire doesn’t sit on a major fault line, but “what’s under us are little interior plates, these little fault lines, and that’s why earthquakes in general are less severe but Maybe a little more frequent than some other areas.”

Not that anyone’s counting, but…we’ve already had five earthquakes in the state so far in 2023, tying with last year’s total. And the 2.9 Zinger is the largest that has only been recorded twice in the past decade. Earthquakes come and go here, said Shin Seki, director of the New Hampshire Geological Survey, to News 9. “There are some years that have more earthquakes than others.”

Seki added that New England rarely experiences earthquakes higher than magnitude 3.

Residents of southern New Hampshire stand a better chance of experiencing a tornado than an earthquake, according to USA.com, which collects this type of data. Even tornadoes aren’t seen very often in the Granite State, but they can touch down unceremoniously and cause structural damage and death. This brings to mind the tragic tornado in 2008. An EF2 tornado in Deerfield, New Hampshire, destroyed a home in Northwood Lake and killed a 57-year-old woman who was holding tightly to her two-month-old grandson. He was ripped from her arms and later miraculously found alive in the rubble with no major injuries.

It was heartbreaking because this is so rare. The tornado passed through 11 communities across five counties and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in its path.

Are any of us really prepared for a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane because they rarely happen in New England?

We hope for the best from Mother Nature. I simply wish a calm spring with sunny skies, a nice breeze, and temperatures around 70’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowellsun.com/2023/05/01/written-in-granite-earthquakes-can-happen-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos