The failure of the First Republic Bank was shaken by the “earthquake” of the SVB failure

After the second largest bank failure in US history, First Republic Bank was sold to JP Morgan. CNBC correspondent Dominic Chu, NBC News White House correspondent and Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Nick Timeraus join Andrea Mitchell to respond. “We had an earthquake when the Silicon Valley bank failed in mid-March, and earthquakes can destabilize other buildings, they can weaken other buildings around the epicenter, and that’s what happened here,” Timeraus says. “When they reported earnings last week, and indicated how much money was being thrown out the door, after the SVB fiasco, people started saying ‘Wait a minute, is this bank really capable? May 1, 2023

