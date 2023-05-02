Theater groups in Llangollen unite for a concert for earthquake survivors



























Eleven of the most talented young stars in the junior squad are busy rehearsing for a sparkling charity gala in Llangollen next week.

And hone comedy routines for the big show Alongside the members of the Young 'Uns – the junior section of the Llangollen Operatic Society – are some of the best performers from the Llangollen Twenty Club who have enjoyed having enjoyed success in their own shows over the past few years.

They also honed their parts in the Llangollen on Show for Turkey and Syria, which aims to raise funds to support survivors of the earthquake that has devastated parts of the two countries and which takes the stage at Llangollen Town Hall on Thursday and Friday 11th and 12th May, stars Collins Players specializing in recreating the dazzling days of the Music Hall Old.

Apart from being one of Llangollen's largest ever fundraisers, the concert will make history as the first time that three performing arts groups in the city have come together.

Like all members of the stellar cast, the talented cast of Young 'Uns, who range in age from 9 to 18, spent several weeks rehearsing hard for their contribution to the two-act show. Sexy singing show numbers like Oliver's Oom Pa Pa and Flash Bang Wallop What a Picture from Half a Sixpence.

Pamela Williams, who has produced some of the biggest youth theatrical productions in recent years such as Little Shop of Horrors and The Addams Family, said: "Just like the rest of the cast, these 11 very talented young people have been working incredibly hard by their part in Llangollen on Show." The songs they and the operatic members will perform are among the most exciting and memorable musicals ever to come out of big West End musicals and should have our audiences – hopefully big ones – singing and bugging along with them.

"I know all the young people were desperate to take part in this parade because it is for a great cause. The earthquakes may have happened a few months ago but survivors in both countries are still in dire need of help and we hope as many people as possible will support us by coming to one of the two parades." .

The Llangollen Twenty Club drama troupe will be presenting a series of comedy sketches – some written especially for the occasion – based on their zany past hits and acted out by some of their favorite performers. The Ian Wright Show, is a nod to the coronation that was going to take place this past weekend.

The Collen Players will offer a taste of the Victorian rock music hall shows they quickly became famous for, with their founder, Lee Taylor, as head of the show which starts every night at 7.30pm.

All proceeds will go to support the Disaster Emergency Committee which 15 of the UK's largest charities have come together to provide for thousands of survivors of the earthquake that devastated southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria in February. A pub and prize draw took place on both nights and a number of local businesses pledged their financial support through sponsorship. Tickets are available from £12 (no concessions) online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/llangollenoperaticsociety or from Courtyard Books, Llangollen, the Llangollen Oggie shop in Caste Street or on the door at night. Demand is such that the organizers advise reservations immediately.

Top pic: Young artists from the Llangollen Operatic Society in rehearsal for Llangollen at the show.













