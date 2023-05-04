Earthquake Emergency Cash Response – May 2023





Highlights

This report presents the results of a rapid post-distribution monitoring (PDM) survey, which was conducted among earthquake-affected families who benefited from UNICEF emergency cash assistance in Hama governorate.

A household survey was conducted among families enrolled in the integrated social protection program for children with disabilities who were directly affected by the earthquake. When the earthquake hit the city of Hama on February 6, 2023, 3,094 families (more than 20,000 people) were benefiting from the programme. Of these, 748 households (or 24 percent) were directly affected by the earthquake and received a cash boost of US$1.54 million.

The PDM rapid survey was conducted to understand how families use cash mobilization and measure their level of satisfaction with the emergency response.

Key highlights include:

About half of the cash was used to repair and rent the house. Spending was highest with the increase in home repair cash (36 per cent). This indicates that the funds have been used to meet new humanitarian needs directly caused by the earthquake. Eighty percent of the beneficiaries used some of the cash for home repairs, underscoring the importance and targeted approach to cash response. A quarter of the cash assistance was used by families for health-related expenses. The large amount of cash used for health highlights the high level of pre-existing vulnerabilities among beneficiaries and indicates that the earthquake has exacerbated the poverty and vulnerability of families caring for children with disabilities. The share of cash used for food was extraordinarily small (only 7 percent). The use of cash was very fast. On average, families spent the money in 4.9 days. There was a high level of satisfaction among the beneficiaries with the cash response.

date of publication

May 2023

