Turkish midwives perform for mothers and newborns after the earthquake





Written by Olivia Lewis

When massive earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria in February, killing tens of thousands, emergency response teams provided support and supplies to the 1.5 million people living in temporary shelters. Among the survivors was a group particularly vulnerable to the disaster and interruption of health care – pregnant women and newborn babies. More than 270,000 women are expected to give birth in the months after the earthquakes, according to a March announcement by the United Nations Population Fund.

When homes and hospitals were destroyed, medical professionals set up shelter hospitals for emergency procedures and care. Existing medical sites have remained open for women to seek care when needed. Midwives, who provide an extra layer of care during the birthing process, have been a stronghold for mothers in labor throughout the disaster response.

Dr. Burcu Yurtsal is Vice President of the Midwives Association of Turkey and Head of the Department of Midwifery at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Cumhuriyet University. The Midwives Association of Turkey was active before and after the earthquakes, providing services to women and children. The group distributed 2,200 hygiene kits to women and those recovering from childbirth in five cities last week. More sets are expected to be delivered this week.

As part of the earthquake response efforts, Direct Relief donated $100,000 to the Turkish Midwifery Association, which has 3,910 members providing home care and prenatal and postpartum services in Turkish hospitals. Pregnant women and newborn babies are particularly vulnerable to health risks in disaster situations. The funding will also cover the costs of supplies needed to facilitate safe delivery and personal care items for pregnant and postpartum women.

Yurtsal said midwives and doctors are constantly working to meet the demand for health care. To reduce the risk of burnout, Yurtsal said most are scheduled to work for two weeks at a time, and then are required to rest.

Treating earthquake victims who may now be suffering from severe health conditions can be emotionally stressful. Survivors and those who care for them are at increased risk of trauma, Yurtsal said.

It also reported that health-care providers, particularly midwives and doctors, experienced more stress in the aftermath of the earthquakes as they provide prenatal, neonatal and postpartum care to many women in Turkey.

Direct Relief also supports organizations in Syria that provide maternal and child health services in the northwestern part of the country that is still recovering from the earthquakes. These organizations include the Syrian American Medical Society, the Independent Doctors Association, and the Syrian Association for Relief and Development.

In Turkey, expectant mothers have direct access to care regardless of location. Yurtsal said that all maternal health services are available to women and that services at the hospital are “fully open.”

While nursing a new baby in her home, Yurtsal said it’s important for midwives to connect and communicate with their patients. An integral part of caring for the mother is building peer emotional support and human connection, the midwife said, building trust and comfort through the process.

Now, a few months after the earthquakes, Yurtsal said medical providers continue to work together to provide the best care for Turkey’s women.

“I think, in the beginning, people were very (scared) about a big loss,” she said. “It was really frustrating, a really bad feeling. But beyond that, we need to keep hope.”

